2-in-2! Cummins scripts history with two hattricks in a row | AUS vs AFG

31-year-old Cummins joined the elite of bowlers with two hattrick in T20 International cricket. Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee and Waseem Abbas (Malta) are the other three bowlers to take two hattrick in T20 cricket.
- Lasith Malinga (SL)
- Tim Southee (NZ)
- Waseem Abbas (MALTA)
- Pat Cummins (AUS)
|Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Player
|Figures
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Pat Cummins
|4/28
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|3/29
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Brett Lee
|3/27
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2007
|Curtis Campher
|4/26
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|3/20
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|2021
|Kagiso Rabada
|3/48
|South Africa
|England
|2021
|Karthik Meiyappan
|3/19
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|Josh Little
|3/22
|Ireland
|New Zealand
| 2022
|Pat Cummins’ cricket record
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|Century
|Half-century
|Fours
|Sixes
|Test
|62
|89
|13
|1295
|64
|17.04
|2904
|44.59
|0
|3
|127
|29
|ODI
|88
|57
|21
|492
|37
|13.67
|655
|75.11
|0
|0
|39
|11
|T20I
|56
|25
|11
|144
|28
|10.29
|117
|123.08
|0
|0
|11
|6
|IPL
|58
|41
|15
|515
|66
|19.81
|344
|149.71
|0
|3
|33
|34
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best bowling in innings
|Best bowling in match
|Economy
|Average
|Strike rate
|Five-wicket haul
|10-wicket haul
|Test
|62
|115
|12614
|6063
|269
|6/23
|10/62
|2.88
|22.54
|46.89
|12
|2
|ODI
|88
|88
|4583
|4042
|141
|5/70
|5/70
|5.29
|28.67
|32.5
|1
|0
|T20I
|56
|56
|1230
|1508
|66
|3/15
|3/15
|7.36
|22.85
|18.64
|0
|0
|IPL
|58
|58
|1319
|1923
|63
|4/34
|4/34
|8.75
|30.52
|20.94
|0
|0