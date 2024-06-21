Cummins to Rabada: Bowlers with hattrick in ICC T20 World Cup history





The Australian star has light up Super Contest of the ???????????????????? ???? with three key wickets. ????????????-???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????! #PatCummins becomes only the second Australian after Brett Lee to claim a hattrick in T20 World Cup.The Australian star has light up Super Contest of the ???????????????????? ???? with three key wickets. #AUSvBAN | LIVE NOW |… pic.twitter.com/JD1JlSHgwP June 21, 2024



Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Player Figures Team Opposition Year Pat Cummins 3/29 Australia Bangladesh 2024 Brett Lee 3/27 Australia Bangladesh 2007 Curtis Campher 4/26 Ireland Netherlands 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga 3/20 Sri Lanka South Africa 2021 Kagiso Rabada 3/48 South Africa England 2021 Karthik Meiyappan 3/19 United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 2022 Josh Little 3/22 Ireland New Zealand 2022

Australia bowlers with hat-tricks in T20Is

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins became the first bowler in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to take a hattrick. Cummins achieved the feat during the Australia vs Bangladesh match in Group 1's Super 8 match on Friday morning (June 21), according to Indian Standard Time (IST).He took the wickets of Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan in the last two balls of 18th over. He returned in the 20th over to get rid of Hridoy, completing his hattrick.Cummins is the seventh bowler to take hattrick in T20 World Cup history.Cummins is the second Aussie bowler to take hattrick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Brett Lee was first bowler in history of T20 World Cup to take a hattrick.Interestingly, both the Aussie bowlers took hattrick against the same opposition, Bangladesh.