Cummins to Rabada: Bowlers with hattrick in ICC T20 World Cup history

Pat Cummins is only the second Australian bowler to take a hattrick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history. Check the full list of hattricks in T20 World Cup history here

Pat Cummins hattrick vs Bangladesh

Pat Cummins is the seventh bowler in T20 World Cup history to take hattrick

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
Aussie pacer Pat Cummins became the first bowler in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to take a hattrick. Cummins achieved the feat during the Australia vs Bangladesh match in Group 1's Super 8 match on Friday morning (June 21), according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

He took the wickets of Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan in the last two balls of 18th over. He returned in the 20th over to get rid of Hridoy, completing his hattrick.

Cummins is the seventh bowler to take hattrick in T20 World Cup history.




Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Player Figures Team Opposition Year
Pat Cummins 3/29 Australia Bangladesh 2024
Brett Lee 3/27 Australia Bangladesh 2007
Curtis Campher 4/26 Ireland Netherlands 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga 3/20 Sri Lanka South Africa 2021
Kagiso Rabada 3/48 South Africa England 2021
Karthik Meiyappan 3/19 United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 2022
Josh Little 3/22 Ireland New Zealand 2022

CHECK Bangladesh vs Australia live cricket score and Match updates here | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round

Cummins is the second Aussie bowler to take hattrick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Brett Lee was first bowler in history of T20 World Cup to take a hattrick.

Interestingly, both the Aussie bowlers took hattrick against the same opposition, Bangladesh.


Australia bowlers with hat-tricks in T20Is
  • Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 2007
  • Ashton Agar vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2020
  • Nathan Ellis vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2021
  • Pat Cummins vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 2024
Who is the first Indian player to take hattrick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

No Indian bowler has taken hattrick so far in ICC Men's T20 World Cups.

 
Full list of hattrick in T20 International cricket
Player Match Venue Season Victims
B Lee Australia v Bangladesh Cape Town 2007/08 Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Alok Kapali
JDP Oram New Zealand v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2009 AD Mathews, CM Bandara, KMDN Kulasekara
TG Southee New Zealand v Pakistan Auckland 2010/11 Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal
NLTC Perera Sri Lanka v India Ranchi 2015/16 HH Pandya, SK Raina, Yuvraj Singh
SL Malinga Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Colombo 2016/17 Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza Mehedi Hasan Miraz
Faheem Ashraf Pakistan v Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 2017/18 I Udana, ML Udawatte, MD Shanaka
Rashid Khan Afghanistan v Ireland Dehradun 2018/19 KJ O'Brien, GH Dockrell, SC Getkate, Simi Singh
SL Malinga Sri Lanka v New Zealand Pallekele 2019 C Munro, HD Rutherford, C de Grandhomme LRPL Taylor
Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lahore 2019/20 PBB Rajapaksa, MD Shanaka, GSNFG Jayasuriya
Khawar Ali Oman v Netherlands Al Amerat 2019/20 AJ Staal, CN Ackermann, RE van der Merwe
N Vanua Papua New Guinea v Bermuda ICCA Dubai 2019/20 DC Stovell, KS Leverock, DAP Darrell
DL Chahar India v Bangladesh Nagpur 2019/20 Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam
AC Agar Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2019/20 F du Plessis, AL Phehlukwayo, DW Steyn
A Dananjaya Sri Lanka v West Indies Antigua 2020/21 E Lewis, CH Gayle, N Pooran
Waseem Abbas Malta v Belgium Marsa 2021 Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, NSK Mehta
Sheraz Sheikh Belgium v Malta Marsa 2021 Amar Sharma, N Khanna, VP Thamotharam
NT Ellis Australia v Bangladesh Dhaka 2021 Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan
E Otieno Kenya v Uganda Entebbe 2021 D Muhumuza, K Waiswa, Bilal Hassan
KS Bagabena Ghana v Seychelles Rwanda 2021/22 SKDT Madusanka, Mazharul Islam, S Udhayan
C Campher Ireland v Netherlands Abu Dhabi 2021/22 CN Ackermann, RN ten Doeschate, SA Edwards
DA Blignaut Germany v Italy Almeria 2021/22 Jaspreet Singh, BBJL Perera, Baljit Singh
DM Nakrani Uganda v Seychelles Kigali 2021/22 P Byron, VL Mukesh, SR Rocket
P Aho Nigeria v Sierra Leone Lagos 2021/22 AB Kamara, M Kpaka, E Ernest
PWH de Silva Sri Lanka v South Africa Sharjah 2021/22 AK Markram, T Bavuma, D Pretorius
K Rabada South Africa v England Sharjah 2021/22 CR Woakes, EJG Morgan, CJ Jordan
H Fennell Argentina v Panama North Sound 2021/22 Mahmud Jasat, A Natubhai Ahir, D Ahir
JO Holder West Indies v England Bridgetown 2021/22 CJ Jordan, SW Billings, AU Rashid, S Mahmood
Karan KC Nepal v Papua New Guinea Kirtipur 2021/22 CA Soper, SK Atai, N Pokana
JJ Smit Namibia v Uganda Windhoek 2022 S Ssesazi, F Nsubuga, J Miyagi
Khalid Ahmadi Belgium v Malta Waterloo 2022 Imran Ameer, Aaftab Alam Khan, VP Thamotharam
Syazrul Idrus Malaysia v Thailand Bangi 2022 S Desungnoen, J Pakhiaokajee, C Chatphaisan
K Senamontree Thailand v Malaysia Bangi 2022 Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, L Shafeeg
LV Van Beek Netherlands v Hong Kong Bulawayo 2022 Nizakat Khan, SS McKechnie, Ehsan Khan
CPPM Sadun Cyprus v Turkey Vantaa 2022 Alta, Turkmen, Ulutuna
MG Bracewell New Zealand v Ireland Belfast 2022 MR Adair, BJ McCarthy, CA Young
S Wickramasekara Czech Republic v Estonia Vantaa 2022 Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, MMR Obili
Habib Khan Estonia v France Kerava 2022 S Santhirakumaran, Zain Ahmad, Jubaid Ahamed
Shahrukh Quddus Kuwait v Bahrain Al Amerat 2022 Umer Toor, Shahbaz Badar, Haider Butt
KP Meiyappan UAE v Sri Lanka Geelong 2022/23 PBB Rajapaksa, KIC Asalanka, MD Shanaka
Josh Little Ireland v New Zealand Adelaide 2022/23 Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner
Tim Southee India v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2022/23 Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar
Harsheed Chohan Tanzania v Sierra Leone Rwanda 2022/23 Abass Gbla, Miniru Kpaka, Lansana Lamin
Rizwan Butt Bahrain v Singapore Bangi 2022/23 Avi Dixit, Abdul Rahman, Vinoth Baskaran
Mohammad Kamran Spain v Isle of Man Cartagena 2022/23 Luke Ward, Edward Beard, Christian Webster
Matt Henry New Zealand v Pakistan Lahore 2023 Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Saud Munir Denmark v Norway Brondby 2023 Qamar Mushtaque, Junaid Mehmood, M Shahbaz Butt
Mark Pavlovic Serbia v Turkey Sofia 2023 Mecit Ozturk, Muhammed Turkmen, Muhammet Kursat
Mark Pavlovic Serbia v Croatia Sofia 2023 L Stubbs, H Hajnic, A Faletar
Waseem Abbas Malta v France Marsa 2023 Zain Ahmad, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Dawood Ahmadzai
Karim Janat Afghanistan v Bangladesh Sylhet 2023 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
Kabua Morea Papua New Guinea v Philippines Port Moresby 2023 Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah
Nicolaj Laegsgaard Denmark v Jersey Edinburgh (Golden), 2023 Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Elliot Miles
Kenneth Waiswa Uganda v Rwanda Rwanda 2023 Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya, Oscar Manishimwe
Mohameed Taiwo Nigeria v Sierra Leone Lagos 2023/24 Raymond Coker, Yegbeh Jalloh, Miniru Kpaka
Sikandar Raza Rwanda v Zimbabwe Windhoek 2023/24 Muhammad Nadir, Z Bimenyimana, E Rukiriza
George Sesay Sierra Leone v Botswana Benoni 2023/24 Reginald Nehonde, Reynier Swart, Dhruvkumar Maisuria
Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Sylhet 2023/24 Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah
Aqib Ilyas Oman v Cambodia Al Amerat 2024 Vimukthi Viraj, Etienne Beukes, Sharwan Godara
Pat Cummins Australia v Bangladesh North Sound 2024 Mahmudullah,Mahedi Hasan,Towhid Hridoy
source:espncricinfo

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

