Cummins to Rabada: Bowlers with hattrick in ICC T20 World Cup history

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins became the first bowler in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to take a hattrick. Cummins achieved the feat during the Australia vs Bangladesh match in Group 1's Super 8 match on Friday morning (June 21), according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
He took the wickets of Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan in the last two balls of 18th over. He returned in the 20th over to get rid of Hridoy, completing his hattrick.
Cummins is the seventh bowler to take hattrick in T20 World Cup history.
Cummins is the second Aussie bowler to take hattrick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Brett Lee was first bowler in history of T20 World Cup to take a hattrick.
Interestingly, both the Aussie bowlers took hattrick against the same opposition, Bangladesh.
Pat Cummins becomes only the second Australian after Brett Lee to claim a hattrick in T20 World Cup.
The Australian star has light up Super Contest of the ???????????????????? ???? with three key wickets. #AUSvBAN | LIVE NOW |… pic.twitter.com/JD1JlSHgwP
|Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Player
|Figures
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Pat Cummins
|3/29
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Brett Lee
|3/27
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2007
|Curtis Campher
|4/26
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|3/20
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|2021
|Kagiso Rabada
|3/48
|South Africa
|England
|2021
|Karthik Meiyappan
|3/19
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|Josh Little
|3/22
|Ireland
|New Zealand
|2022
Australia bowlers with hat-tricks in T20Is
- Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 2007
- Ashton Agar vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2020
- Nathan Ellis vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2021
- Pat Cummins vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 2024
No Indian bowler has taken hattrick so far in ICC Men's T20 World Cups.
|Full list of hattrick in T20 International cricket
|Player
|Match
|Venue
|Season
|Victims
|B Lee
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Cape Town
|2007/08
|Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Alok Kapali
|JDP Oram
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|2009
|AD Mathews, CM Bandara, KMDN Kulasekara
|TG Southee
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Auckland
|2010/11
|Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal
|NLTC Perera
|Sri Lanka v India
|Ranchi
|2015/16
|HH Pandya, SK Raina, Yuvraj Singh
|SL Malinga
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Colombo
|2016/17
|Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza Mehedi Hasan Miraz
|Faheem Ashraf
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|2017/18
|I Udana, ML Udawatte, MD Shanaka
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan v Ireland
|Dehradun
|2018/19
|KJ O'Brien, GH Dockrell, SC Getkate, Simi Singh
|SL Malinga
|Sri Lanka v New Zealand
|Pallekele
|2019
|C Munro, HD Rutherford, C de Grandhomme LRPL Taylor
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|2019/20
|PBB Rajapaksa, MD Shanaka, GSNFG Jayasuriya
|Khawar Ali
|Oman v Netherlands
|Al Amerat
|2019/20
|AJ Staal, CN Ackermann, RE van der Merwe
|N Vanua
|Papua New Guinea v Bermuda
|ICCA Dubai
|2019/20
|DC Stovell, KS Leverock, DAP Darrell
|DL Chahar
|India v Bangladesh
|Nagpur
|2019/20
|Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam
|AC Agar
|Australia v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2019/20
|F du Plessis, AL Phehlukwayo, DW Steyn
|A Dananjaya
|Sri Lanka v West Indies
|Antigua
|2020/21
|E Lewis, CH Gayle, N Pooran
|Waseem Abbas
|Malta v Belgium
|Marsa
|2021
|Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, NSK Mehta
|Sheraz Sheikh
|Belgium v Malta
|Marsa
|2021
|Amar Sharma, N Khanna, VP Thamotharam
|NT Ellis
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|2021
|Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan
|E Otieno
|Kenya v Uganda
|Entebbe
|2021
|D Muhumuza, K Waiswa, Bilal Hassan
|KS Bagabena
|Ghana v Seychelles
|Rwanda
|2021/22
|SKDT Madusanka, Mazharul Islam, S Udhayan
|C Campher
|Ireland v Netherlands
|Abu Dhabi
|2021/22
|CN Ackermann, RN ten Doeschate, SA Edwards
|DA Blignaut
|Germany v Italy
|Almeria
|2021/22
|Jaspreet Singh, BBJL Perera, Baljit Singh
|DM Nakrani
|Uganda v Seychelles
|Kigali
|2021/22
|P Byron, VL Mukesh, SR Rocket
|P Aho
|Nigeria v Sierra Leone
|Lagos
|2021/22
|AB Kamara, M Kpaka, E Ernest
|PWH de Silva
|Sri Lanka v South Africa
|Sharjah
|2021/22
|AK Markram, T Bavuma, D Pretorius
|K Rabada
|South Africa v England
|Sharjah
|2021/22
|CR Woakes, EJG Morgan, CJ Jordan
|H Fennell
|Argentina v Panama
|North Sound
|2021/22
|Mahmud Jasat, A Natubhai Ahir, D Ahir
|JO Holder
|West Indies v England
|Bridgetown
|2021/22
|CJ Jordan, SW Billings, AU Rashid, S Mahmood
|Karan KC
|Nepal v Papua New Guinea
|Kirtipur
|2021/22
|CA Soper, SK Atai, N Pokana
|JJ Smit
|Namibia v Uganda
|Windhoek
|2022
|S Ssesazi, F Nsubuga, J Miyagi
|Khalid Ahmadi
|Belgium v Malta
|Waterloo
|2022
|Imran Ameer, Aaftab Alam Khan, VP Thamotharam
|Syazrul Idrus
|Malaysia v Thailand
|Bangi
|2022
|S Desungnoen, J Pakhiaokajee, C Chatphaisan
|K Senamontree
|Thailand v Malaysia
|Bangi
|2022
|Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, L Shafeeg
|LV Van Beek
|Netherlands v Hong Kong
|Bulawayo
|2022
|Nizakat Khan, SS McKechnie, Ehsan Khan
|CPPM Sadun
|Cyprus v Turkey
|Vantaa
|2022
|Alta, Turkmen, Ulutuna
|MG Bracewell
|New Zealand v Ireland
|Belfast
|2022
|MR Adair, BJ McCarthy, CA Young
|S Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic v Estonia
|Vantaa
|2022
|Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, MMR Obili
|Habib Khan
|Estonia v France
|Kerava
|2022
|S Santhirakumaran, Zain Ahmad, Jubaid Ahamed
|Shahrukh Quddus
|Kuwait v Bahrain
|Al Amerat
|2022
|Umer Toor, Shahbaz Badar, Haider Butt
|KP Meiyappan
|UAE v Sri Lanka
|Geelong
|2022/23
|PBB Rajapaksa, KIC Asalanka, MD Shanaka
|Josh Little
|Ireland v New Zealand
|Adelaide
|2022/23
|Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner
|Tim Southee
|India v New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|2022/23
|Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar
|Harsheed Chohan
|Tanzania v Sierra Leone
|Rwanda
|2022/23
|Abass Gbla, Miniru Kpaka, Lansana Lamin
|Rizwan Butt
|Bahrain v Singapore
|Bangi
|2022/23
|Avi Dixit, Abdul Rahman, Vinoth Baskaran
|Mohammad Kamran
|Spain v Isle of Man
|Cartagena
|2022/23
|Luke Ward, Edward Beard, Christian Webster
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Lahore
|2023
|Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Saud Munir
|Denmark v Norway
|Brondby
|2023
|Qamar Mushtaque, Junaid Mehmood, M Shahbaz Butt
|Mark Pavlovic
|Serbia v Turkey
|Sofia
|2023
|Mecit Ozturk, Muhammed Turkmen, Muhammet Kursat
|Mark Pavlovic
|Serbia v Croatia
|Sofia
|2023
|L Stubbs, H Hajnic, A Faletar
|Waseem Abbas
|Malta v France
|Marsa
|2023
|Zain Ahmad, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Dawood Ahmadzai
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan v Bangladesh
|Sylhet
|2023
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
|Kabua Morea
|Papua New Guinea v Philippines
|Port Moresby
|2023
|Jordan Alegra, Josef Doctora, Amanpreet Sirah
|Nicolaj Laegsgaard
|Denmark v Jersey
|Edinburgh (Golden),
|2023
|Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Elliot Miles
|Kenneth Waiswa
|Uganda v Rwanda
|Rwanda
|2023
|Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya, Oscar Manishimwe
|Mohameed Taiwo
|Nigeria v Sierra Leone
|Lagos
|2023/24
|Raymond Coker, Yegbeh Jalloh, Miniru Kpaka
|Sikandar Raza
|Rwanda v Zimbabwe
|Windhoek
|2023/24
|Muhammad Nadir, Z Bimenyimana, E Rukiriza
|George Sesay
|Sierra Leone v Botswana
|Benoni
|2023/24
|Reginald Nehonde, Reynier Swart, Dhruvkumar Maisuria
|Nuwan Thushara
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Sylhet
|2023/24
|Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah
|Aqib Ilyas
|Oman v Cambodia
|Al Amerat
|2024
|Vimukthi Viraj, Etienne Beukes, Sharwan Godara
|Pat Cummins
|Australia v Bangladesh
|North Sound
|2024
|Mahmudullah,Mahedi Hasan,Towhid Hridoy