AFG v BAN: As rain looms over St Vincent, Afghans may face a heartbreak

Afghanistani fans would have one eye on the India vs Australia game and the other on Saint Vincent weather. There is a forecast of rain during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 25 (Tuesday morning) at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent.

However, the Afghani fans can take solace in the fact that if India beat Australia, Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinal despite the washout in St Vincent.

If Afghanistan vs Bangladesh gets washed out then, both teams will share a point each. In this case, Afghanistan will have 3 points while Australia only have two.

If Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match gets washed out then both teams will share two points each. This means Afghans can fail to qualify on net runrate if Australia win vs India.

Saint Vincent weather forecast by Accuweather.com:

According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 6 PM local time (3:30 AM IST, 4 AM Bangladesh time or 2:30 AM Afghanistan time).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com

The weather agency's further prediction suggests a 37 per cent chance of rainfall till 10 PM local time (7:30 AM IST, 8 AM Bangladesh time and 6:30 AM Afghanistan time).

However, the thunderstorm is likely to return at 10 PM local time and last till midnight (9:30 AM IST, 10 AM Bangladesh time, 9 AM Afghanistan time).

Saint Vincent hourly rain prediction by The weather channel on June 24 (St Vincent time)

According to the weather channel, there is rain prediction from 6 PM local time (3:30 AM IST, 4 AM Bangladesh time, 2:30 AM Afghanistan time)