Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 semis schedule, qualified teams, live match time (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024 semis schedule, qualified teams, live match time (IST)

Check ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, live match timings, teams qualified, live telecast and live streaming here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule live match time dates
Everything you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa joined defending champions England as the second team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. The two semifinals will take place on June 27, Thursday, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). 

From Group 1, India, Afghanistan, Australia are in contention to make it to the semifinal, with India vs Australia game (8 PM IST on June 24) to decide whether 2021 champions will remain in contention or knocked out given Afghanistan win against Bangladesh (June 25 morning).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Teams qualified for Semifinal of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Group 2

Group 1 teams who can make it to semifinal

India or Australia or Afghanistan (The teams will be decided after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 25 by 10 AM IST)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal full schedule and venues

T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal schedule
Matches Date and day Time (IST) Venue
1st semifinal June 27, Thursday 6 AM IST Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
2nd semifinal June 27, Thursday 8 PM IST Providence Stadium, Guyana



ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live match timings, live streaming and telecast


Which teams have qualified for semifinal of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

England and South Africa qualified for semifinal from Group 2. India, Australia and Afghanistan have a chance to qualify for semifinal from Group 1.

When will 1st semifinal take place in T20 World Cup 2024?

The first semifinal will take place at June 27, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) or June 26 night, as per the local time at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will second semifinal take place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The first semifinal will take place at June 27, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) or June 27 morning, as per the local time at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

At what time first semifinal will begin?

In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the first semifinal will begin at 6 AM IST (June 27) or 8:30 PM local time (June 26).

At what time second semifinal will begin in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

In ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the second semifinal will begin at 8 PM IST (June 27) or 10:30 AM local time (June 27).

Is there a reserve day for the semifinal?

For the first semifinal, there is a reserve day given it is a night game.

For the second semifinal, there is a provision of reverse day. But the game can be extended for 2 hours and 30 minutes as it is a day game. 

Which TV Channels will live telecast T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India?

Star Sports will live telecast ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals in India.

How to watch the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

Fans can watch the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal in India.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Pakistan, India, Australia, USA rankings

South Africa, the perennial chokers! Top five instances when Proteas choked

T20 World Cup 2024 SA vs WI highlights: South Africa knock West Indies out, qualifies for semis

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG's Jordan delights Barbados with hattrick against US

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters bowlers

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI vs SA Playing 11, Antigua weather forecast

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamEngland cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story