T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia Playing 11, live toss time telecast

A rematch of 2023 ODI World Cup final is here to enthrall the cricket fans as Australia meet India in their must-win Super 8 game in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 24 (Monday).

With India's net run rate in high two's, the Rohit Sharma's men are all but through to the semifinal unless they don't suffer a defeat by huge margins against Australia today. India, along with South Africa, who qualified for semifinal from Group 2, is the two teams who didn't lose a game so far in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With overcast skies expected to remain throughout the day, it won't come as surprise if India drop Kuldeep Yadav and bring Mohammed Siraj back into their Playing 11. But the chances of this looks very dim given Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era advocates consistency in the team selection unless an until there is big change in conditions.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc is expected to replace Ashton Agar, who was listless against Afghanistan, in Australia's Playing 11 today.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia Playing 11

Australia Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Australia head-to-head T20 Internationals

India vs Australia head-to-head Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - AUS Wins - IND Super Over Wins - AUS Super Over Wins - IND No Result Overall 31 11 19 0 0 1 Since 2021 8 2 6 0 0 0 In T20 World Cup 5 2 3 0 0 0



Last five meetings: India vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings 3 Dec 2023 India win by 6 runs Bengaluru IND - 160/8 (20) AUS - 154/8 1 Dec 2023 India win by 20 runs Naya Raipur IND - 174/9 (20) AUS - 154/7 28 Nov 2023 Australia win by 5 wickets Guwahati IND - 222/3 (20) AUS - 225/5 26 Nov 2023 India win by 44 runs Thiruvananthapuram IND - 235/4 (20) AUS - 191/9 23 Nov 2023 India win by 2 wickets Visakhapatnam AUS - 208/3 (20) IND - 209/8 (19.5)

Daren Sammy Stadium key stats T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings Since 2022 17 8 7 167 185 7.2 T20WC 2024 5 3 2 188 194 7.9



India vs Australia toss prediction T20s at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field Since 2022 17 2 15 T20WC 2024 5 0 5



Squads:

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Australia live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Australia will lock horns with India in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs AUSG live toss take place on Monday (June 24)?

The live toss between Australia and India will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs Australia live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The India vs Australia live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 24 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the India vs Australia match. The IND vs AUS live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the India vs Australia in India.