Australia vs India: Saint Lucia weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Check Saint Lucia weather forecast and hourly rain prediction ahead of India vs Australia Super 8 match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 here

India vs Australia Super 8 match
T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia Super 8 match could decide whether Aussies will enter the next round or not.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Australia faces certain elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when Mitchell Marsh's side takes on India in Group 1's Super 8 encounter at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday (June 24). Australia needs to win the game against India to secure a spot in the semifinal. For India, it is an opportunity to avenge the 2023 ODI World Cup final debacle.

While Indian cricket fans are eager for a victory to overcome the heartbreak of November 19, 2023, Afghanistan also needs India to win today to have a chance at the semifinal with a win against Bangladesh on Tuesday morning (June 25).

However, all these permutations and combinations could be disrupted by the inclement weather conditions prevailing in Saint Lucia, where the India vs Australia match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (8 p.m. IST).

As Indian cricket fans hope for the Men in Blue to avenge the debacle of the T20 World Cup 2024, Business Standard analyses the weather forecast and hourly rain prediction for St Lucia, using data from Accuweather and The Weather Channel to better understand the forecast.

Here's what Accuweather's hourly weather forecast data represent:

According to Accuweather.com, wet weather conditions are likely to greet both teams. Thunderstorms are expected at 8 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST or 4:30 PM Afghanistan time) and 9 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. IST or 5:30 PM Afghanistan time).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com

The forecast further predicts cloudy conditions from 10 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST or 6:30 PM Afghanistan time), with around 40 per cent chance of rainfall until noon local time (9:30 p.m. IST or 8:30 PM Afghanistan time).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com








Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com
Here's what The Weather Channel hourly weather forecast data represent:

According to The Weather Channel, there is around 99 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 a.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST). The wet weather conditions are expected to continue until 8 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST).

It remains to be seen whether Saint Lucia's drainage system is capable of handling the expected rain and if the India vs Australia match will start at the scheduled time. In all likelihood, the India vs Australia toss at 7:30 a.m. IST is likely to be delayed.

Credit: screengrab from The Weather Channel

Let's keep our fingers crossed.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

