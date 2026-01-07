BCB denies reports of ICC ultimatum amid T20 World Cup venue uncertainty

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday rejected media reports suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had issued it an ultimatum to either play its T20 World Cup matches in India as scheduled or forfeit them. The clarification comes amid mounting uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament and rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

In a statement, the BCB said it had taken note of reports claiming that the ICC had rejected its request to shift Bangladesh’s World Cup matches out of India and had warned the board of potential forfeiture. The board categorically denied receiving any such communication.

“The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard,” the statement said. “The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.” Several media outlets had reported that the ICC turned down Bangladesh’s plea to move its four group-stage matches to co-host Sri Lanka and conveyed that the team would have to comply with the original schedule. However, the ICC has not issued a public response on the matter.

The dispute follows the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), a move that significantly escalated tensions. Rahman, who had been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.2 crore at last year’s players’ auction in Abu Dhabi, was ousted from the tournament on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) instructions. ALSO READ: Geopolitics in cricket: When top teams forfeit World Cup matches in past While the Indian board did not publicly explain the decision, it was widely linked to deepening diplomatic strains between the two neighbours following reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The episode prompted a sharp response from the BCB, which subsequently sought to have its World Cup fixtures moved out of India.

Despite his IPL exit, Rahman has been signed by a Pakistan Super League franchise for the 2026 season, even though the league’s players’ draft is yet to be held. The BCB said it would continue “constructive engagement” with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a “cooperative and professional manner”, adding that it remained confident of reaching “an affable and practical solution” to ensure the “smooth and successful” participation of the national team in the tournament. Bangladesh have been drawn in Group C and are scheduled to open their campaign against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They are also set to face defending champions England, along with Italy and Nepal, in the group stage.