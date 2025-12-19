Friday, December 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Will Ishan make a comeback? BCCI to announce IND's T20 WC squad on Saturday

Will Ishan make a comeback? BCCI to announce IND's T20 WC squad on Saturday

Shubman Gill's recent T20I record has become one of the central talking points ahead of the squad announcement

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan (L-R)

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s selectors will announce the T20 World Cup squad on Saturday, December 20 in Mumbai, with the chosen group also expected to be retained for the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand starting January 21. While most of the squad is believed to be settled, a few selection calls remain open and could prompt discussion.
 
With the World Cup just over a month away, the emphasis is likely to be on continuity and role clarity. However, recent performances — both international and domestic — have ensured that certain positions remain under review as the team management looks to finalise its combinations. 
 

Limited scope for experimentation

Given the proximity of the global tournament, sweeping changes are unlikely. The upcoming T20Is against New Zealand are expected to serve more as fine-tuning opportunities rather than a platform for wholesale experimentation. The selection is also expected to reflect head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for stability ahead of high-stakes events.

Gill’s numbers raise questions

Shubman Gill’s recent T20I record has become one of the central talking points ahead of the squad announcement. The vice-captain has gone 18 innings without a half-century, a stretch that would normally invite scrutiny for any top-order batter.

Also Read

Kapil Dev

Modern-day head coach's role is more about managing, says Kapil Dev

India vs South Africa 5th T20I pitch report

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs South Africa 5th T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 5th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

India vs South Africa 4th T20 called off

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20I: Match abandoned in Lucknow due to excessive fog

 
Beyond the raw numbers, Gill’s overall impact has been inconsistent. While he has produced the odd match-winning contribution since his return at the Asia Cup, sustained performances have been hard to come by.

Security despite lean run

Despite the dip in form, Gill appears to enjoy a degree of security within the set-up. His leadership role and long-term value to the team are key factors working in his favour. The selectors are believed to be viewing his struggles as a temporary phase rather than a structural issue.
 
The availability of five T20Is against New Zealand before the World Cup further strengthens his case, providing him with time and match practice to rediscover rhythm.

Kishan’s domestic numbers demand attention

Ishan Kishan’s explosive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign has put him back in the conversation. With 517 runs, the most sixes in the tournament, and a strike rate close to 200, Kishan made a strong case on numbers alone.
 
Ordinarily, such a performance would have guaranteed a recall. However, the context of his runs has complicated matters.

Crowded top order blocks Kishan’s path

All of Kishan’s domestic runs came as an opener, a slot where India appear settled for now. Gill and Abhishek Sharma remain the first-choice opening pair, followed by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the top four.
 
With the batting order largely locked in, Kishan’s realistic role appears to be that of a backup opener and wicketkeeper.

Samson ahead in the pecking order

Even as a reserve option, Kishan faces competition. Sanju Samson is believed to be ahead in the selection hierarchy, having previously produced three T20I centuries in 2024 when given the opportunity to open.
 
Gill’s return, however, curtailed Samson’s run at the top, and the management now appears reluctant to reshuffle roles again so close to the World Cup.

All-rounder preference shapes middle order

The composition of the middle order continues to reflect Gautam Gambhir’s clear preference for all-rounders. This approach has influenced selection calls over the past several months and remains central to the current squad balance.

Washington vs Rinku debate

With Hardik Pandya back to full fitness, Washington Sundar’s value as a spin-bowling all-rounder has grown. Shivam Dube is viewed as batting cover for Hardik, leaving fewer slots for specialist batters.
 
As a result, Rinku Singh finds himself on the fringes once again, despite making an impact whenever opportunities have come his way.

Final answers imminent

As selectors convene in Mumbai, most of the squad looks settled, but the finer details will define India’s World Cup blueprint. Whether domestic form forces a late inclusion or continuity remains the guiding principle will soon be clear. For players on the margins, Saturday’s announcement could be decisive.

More From This Section

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh matches

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Bangladesh matches, groups, venue, streaming

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan match list

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Afghanistan matches, groups, venue, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka full schedule

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Sri Lanka match list, groups, venue, streaming

Gautam Gambhir

We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full list of qualified teams

UAE secures final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot; check full list of teams

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India cricket team Ishan Kishan BCCI ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon