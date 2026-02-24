ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, venue and streaming
The complete fixture list for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has now been finalised after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament in Nepal. With the 12 participating teams officially confirmed, anticipation is building for what is set to be a defining summer for women’s cricket.
Host nation England will welcome Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, all of whom sealed their qualification through a highly competitive campaign. Notably, the strong European representation means that one-third of the teams competing this year come from Europe, a significant milestone for the region’s development in the women’s game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup groups
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland
Historic Home Nations Showdown
One of the standout fixtures of the group stage will see England face Scotland at Headingley on 20 June. This encounter will mark the first time the two sides have met in either a men’s or women’s World Cup hosted in England.
The match is expected to generate considerable excitement, with Scottish standouts Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood preparing to challenge the hosts in front of what promises to be a lively crowd.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|June 12 (Fri)
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston
|23:00:00
|June 13 (Sat)
|Scotland vs Ireland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|15:00:00
|June 13 (Sat)
|Australia vs South Africa
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|19:00:00
|June 13 (Sat)
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Hampshire Bowl
|23:00:00
|June 14 (Sun)
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Edgbaston
|15:00:00
|June 14 (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston
|19:00:00
|June 16 (Tue)
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Hampshire Bowl
|19:00:00
|June 16 (Tue)
|England vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl
|23:00:00
|June 17 (Wed)
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Headingley
|15:00:00
|June 17 (Wed)
|India vs Netherlands
|Headingley
|19:00:00
|June 17 (Wed)
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston
|23:00:00
|June 18 (Thu)
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Headingley
|23:00:00
|June 19 (Fri)
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl
|23:00:00
|June 20 (Sat)
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Hampshire Bowl
|15:00:00
|June 20 (Sat)
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Hampshire Bowl
|19:00:00
|June 20 (Sat)
|England vs Scotland
|Headingley
|23:00:00
|June 21 (Sun)
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Bristol County Ground
|15:00:00
|June 21 (Sun)
|South Africa vs India
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|19:00:00
|June 23 (Tue)
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|Bristol County Ground
|15:00:00
|June 23 (Tue)
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Bristol County Ground
|19:00:00
|June 23 (Tue)
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Headingley
|23:00:00
|June 24 (Wed)
|England vs West Indies
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|23:00:00
|June 25 (Thu)
|India vs Bangladesh
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|19:00:00
|June 25 (Thu)
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground
|23:00:00
|June 26 (Fri)
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|23:00:00
|June 27 (Sat)
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground
|15:00:00
|June 27 (Sat)
|West Indies vs Ireland
|Bristol County Ground
|19:00:00
|June 27 (Sat)
|England vs New Zealand
|The Oval
|23:00:00
|June 28 (Sun)
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|15:00:00
|June 28 (Sun)
|Australia vs India
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|19:00:00
|June 30 (Tue)
|Semi Final 1
|The Oval
|19:00:00
|July 2 (Thu)
|Semi Final 2
|The Oval
|23:00:00
|July 5 (Sun)
|Final
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|19:00:00
Ireland Begin with Celtic Clash
Ireland’s campaign begins with a compelling all-Celtic encounter against Scotland at Old Trafford on 13 June. They will then head south to meet England at the Hampshire Bowl on 16 June.
That fixture forms part of an action-packed double-header, with reigning champions New Zealand facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day.
Bangladesh Eye Strong Group Campaign
Bangladesh, who advanced through the qualifiers without suffering defeat, enter Group 2 aiming to continue their upward trajectory. Regular participants in recent editions of the tournament, they face challenging group-stage encounters.
Key matches include a contest against Australia at Headingley on 17 June and a clash with an in-form India side at Old Trafford on 25 June.
Netherlands Ready for Historic Debut
The Netherlands will compete in their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, marking a major achievement for Dutch cricket. Among their exciting talents is Yorkshire-based Sterre Kallis, who will experience global competition on home soil.
Their group-stage schedule includes high-profile matches against India at Headingley on 17 June and Australia at the Hampshire Bowl on 20 June.
The four newly qualified teams join England, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the 12-team tournament.
Running from 12 June to 5 July, matches will be staged across England and Wales, promising weeks of top-tier international cricket and another landmark chapter in the continued growth of the women’s game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and streaming details When will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begin? The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin from June 12th, 2026. How many teams are taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? 12 teams are participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Where is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 being held in June, 2026? England are hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in June. Where will the live telecast of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live telecast for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live streaming for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHostar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:36 PM IST