ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, venue and streaming

The complete fixture list for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has now been finalised after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament in Nepal. With the 12 participating teams officially confirmed, anticipation is building for what is set to be a defining summer for women’s cricket.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup groups Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands Host nation England will welcome Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, all of whom sealed their qualification through a highly competitive campaign. Notably, the strong European representation means that one-third of the teams competing this year come from Europe, a significant milestone for the region’s development in the women’s game.

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Historic Home Nations Showdown

One of the standout fixtures of the group stage will see England face Scotland at Headingley on 20 June. This encounter will mark the first time the two sides have met in either a men’s or women’s World Cup hosted in England.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs PAK pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats The match is expected to generate considerable excitement, with Scottish standouts Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood preparing to challenge the hosts in front of what promises to be a lively crowd.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 12 (Fri) England vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston 23:00:00 June 13 (Sat) Scotland vs Ireland Old Trafford Cricket Ground 15:00:00 June 13 (Sat) Australia vs South Africa Old Trafford Cricket Ground 19:00:00 June 13 (Sat) West Indies vs New Zealand Hampshire Bowl 23:00:00 June 14 (Sun) Bangladesh vs Netherlands Edgbaston 15:00:00 June 14 (Sun) India vs Pakistan Edgbaston 19:00:00 June 16 (Tue) New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Hampshire Bowl 19:00:00 June 16 (Tue) England vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl 23:00:00 June 17 (Wed) Australia vs Bangladesh Headingley 15:00:00 June 17 (Wed) India vs Netherlands Headingley 19:00:00 June 17 (Wed) South Africa vs Pakistan Edgbaston 23:00:00 June 18 (Thu) West Indies vs Scotland Headingley 23:00:00 June 19 (Fri) New Zealand vs Ireland Hampshire Bowl 23:00:00 June 20 (Sat) Australia vs Netherlands Hampshire Bowl 15:00:00 June 20 (Sat) Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hampshire Bowl 19:00:00 June 20 (Sat) England vs Scotland Headingley 23:00:00 June 21 (Sun) West Indies vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground 15:00:00 June 21 (Sun) South Africa vs India Old Trafford Cricket Ground 19:00:00 June 23 (Tue) New Zealand vs Scotland Bristol County Ground 15:00:00 June 23 (Tue) Sri Lanka vs Ireland Bristol County Ground 19:00:00 June 23 (Tue) Australia vs Pakistan Headingley 23:00:00 June 24 (Wed) England vs West Indies Lord’s Cricket Ground 23:00:00 June 25 (Thu) India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford Cricket Ground 19:00:00 June 25 (Thu) South Africa vs Netherlands Bristol County Ground 23:00:00 June 26 (Fri) Sri Lanka vs Scotland Old Trafford Cricket Ground 23:00:00 June 27 (Sat) Pakistan vs Netherlands Bristol County Ground 15:00:00 June 27 (Sat) West Indies vs Ireland Bristol County Ground 19:00:00 June 27 (Sat) England vs New Zealand The Oval 23:00:00 June 28 (Sun) South Africa vs Bangladesh Lord’s Cricket Ground 15:00:00 June 28 (Sun) Australia vs India Lord’s Cricket Ground 19:00:00 June 30 (Tue) Semi Final 1 The Oval 19:00:00 July 2 (Thu) Semi Final 2 The Oval 23:00:00 July 5 (Sun) Final Lord’s Cricket Ground 19:00:00

Ireland Begin with Celtic Clash

Ireland’s campaign begins with a compelling all-Celtic encounter against Scotland at Old Trafford on 13 June. They will then head south to meet England at the Hampshire Bowl on 16 June.

That fixture forms part of an action-packed double-header, with reigning champions New Zealand facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

Bangladesh Eye Strong Group Campaign

Bangladesh, who advanced through the qualifiers without suffering defeat, enter Group 2 aiming to continue their upward trajectory. Regular participants in recent editions of the tournament, they face challenging group-stage encounters.

Key matches include a contest against Australia at Headingley on 17 June and a clash with an in-form India side at Old Trafford on 25 June.

Netherlands Ready for Historic Debut

The Netherlands will compete in their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, marking a major achievement for Dutch cricket. Among their exciting talents is Yorkshire-based Sterre Kallis, who will experience global competition on home soil.

Their group-stage schedule includes high-profile matches against India at Headingley on 17 June and Australia at the Hampshire Bowl on 20 June.

The four newly qualified teams join England, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the 12-team tournament.

Running from 12 June to 5 July, matches will be staged across England and Wales, promising weeks of top-tier international cricket and another landmark chapter in the continued growth of the women’s game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and streaming details When will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begin? The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin from June 12th, 2026. How many teams are taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? 12 teams are participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Where is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 being held in June, 2026? England are hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in June. Where will the live telecast of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live telecast for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live streaming for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHostar app and website in India.