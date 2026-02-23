ZIM vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Check ZIM vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Zimbabwe will face the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises. They started their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket win over Oman and then stunned Australia with a 23-run victory. Although their match against Ireland was washed out, it did not halt their progress. They went on to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, sealing a confident six-wicket triumph.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Sikandar: We're going to have a bowl first. Looking at the history, it's a ground that's a lot suitable for chasing. Want to give our seamers a chance for early inroads. Ngarava replaces Masakadza. It's an honour to play one of the champions at an iconic ground like this. Hope: Would've probably bowled first as well. We got good history behind us at this ground but have to play well on the day. Shepherd comes in, Chase misses out.

Unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe have relied heavily on a disciplined bowling unit and a dependable top order. Brian Bennett has played a key role at the top, anchoring the innings with composure. In the middle overs, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have provided crucial contributions, while Blessing Muzarabani has spearheaded the pace attack with consistent breakthroughs.