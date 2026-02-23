Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ZIM vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

ZIM vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe have relied heavily on a disciplined bowling unit and a dependable top order.

ZIM vs WI live streaming T20 WC live streaming
ZIM vs WI live streaming T20 WC live streaming
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Zimbabwe will face the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.  Check ZIM vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here 
  
Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises. They started their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket win over Oman and then stunned Australia with a 23-run victory. Although their match against Ireland was washed out, it did not halt their progress. They went on to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, sealing a confident six-wicket triumph. 

  Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Sikandar: We're going to have a bowl first. Looking at the history, it's a ground that's a lot suitable for chasing. Want to give our seamers a chance for early inroads. Ngarava replaces Masakadza. It's an honour to play one of the champions at an iconic ground like this.  Hope: Would've probably bowled first as well. We got good history behind us at this ground but have to play well on the day. Shepherd comes in, Chase misses out.

 
Unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe have relied heavily on a disciplined bowling unit and a dependable top order. Brian Bennett has played a key role at the top, anchoring the innings with composure. In the middle overs, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have provided crucial contributions, while Blessing Muzarabani has spearheaded the pace attack with consistent breakthroughs.
 
The West Indies have been equally impressive. They secured four convincing wins against Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish atop their group. Their batting lineup has combined stability and aggression, with Shai Hope anchoring the innings and power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell accelerating when needed. Having already featured in Mumbai earlier, they will be confident of handling the conditions. 
 
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs ZIM pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

How will result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances?

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: West Indies vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, streaming

South Africa hand India their biggest defeat in ICC T20 World Cups

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: Jansen bags 4-fer as SA humble IND by 76 runs

Topics :ICC T20 World CupWest Indies cricket teamCricket News

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story