England vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

England are taking on Italy in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardends in Kolkata, with qualification scenarios adding serious weight to the contest.

The coin flip for the match went in England's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Harry Brook (ENG): We are gonna have a bat first today. There's not much in it stats wise. Going out there with the bat, being fearless and putting pressure on the opposition, not thinking about the result. Same team. Everybody knows we haven't. Harry Manenti (ITA): We were going to bowl anyway, so it works nicely. We were tossing and turning what to do, nice I didn't have to make the decision. Coming of the win gives us the confidence. We came into the tournament confident. We are unchanged. Wayno is tracking well, he is not going to be ready today, will try in a few days time. England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

England arrive with renewed confidence after overcoming Scotland, a game highlighted by Tom Banton’s calm half-century and a disciplined spin display. Despite that success, the top order is yet to fully click, something the side will be keen to address as the tournament reaches a decisive phase. Their bowling attack has been reliable, combining early pace with controlled middle-overs execution, and major changes to the line-up appear unlikely.

Check all the live updates of the England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here Italy, meanwhile, continue to fight in their debut T20 World Cup campaign. They have shown glimpses of attacking intent but have struggled to sustain momentum across matches. To challenge England, Italy’s bowlers must strike early and maintain tighter lines to prevent England from dictating the tempo. But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16. What will be the venue for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. What time will the toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.