England vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?
Two-time champions England can become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s if they secure a win over Italy today
The coin flip for the match went in England's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Harry Brook (ENG): We are gonna have a bat first today. There's not much in it stats wise. Going out there with the bat, being fearless and putting pressure on the opposition, not thinking about the result. Same team. Everybody knows we haven't. Harry Manenti (ITA): We were going to bowl anyway, so it works nicely. We were tossing and turning what to do, nice I didn't have to make the decision. Coming of the win gives us the confidence. We came into the tournament confident. We are unchanged. Wayno is tracking well, he is not going to be ready today, will try in a few days time.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:24 PM IST