England vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Two-time champions England can become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s if they secure a win over Italy today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:41 PM IST
England are taking on Italy in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardends in Kolkata, with qualification scenarios adding serious weight to the contest. 

The coin flip for the match went in England's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harry Brook (ENG): We are gonna have a bat first today. There's not much in it stats wise. Going out there with the bat, being fearless and putting pressure on the opposition, not thinking about the result. Same team. Everybody knows we haven't.  Harry Manenti (ITA): We were going to bowl anyway, so it works nicely. We were tossing and turning what to do, nice I didn't have to make the decision. Coming of the win gives us the confidence. We came into the tournament confident. We are unchanged. Wayno is tracking well, he is not going to be ready today, will try in a few days time. 

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

 

Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan 

England arrive with renewed confidence after overcoming Scotland, a game highlighted by Tom Banton’s calm half-century and a disciplined spin display. Despite that success, the top order is yet to fully click, something the side will be keen to address as the tournament reaches a decisive phase. Their bowling attack has been reliable, combining early pace with controlled middle-overs execution, and major changes to the line-up appear unlikely.
 
Italy, meanwhile, continue to fight in their debut T20 World Cup campaign. They have shown glimpses of attacking intent but have struggled to sustain momentum across matches. To challenge England, Italy’s bowlers must strike early and maintain tighter lines to prevent England from dictating the tempo.  Check all the live updates of the England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

