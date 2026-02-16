Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs SL pitch report and Pallekele stadium stats

Australia, on the other hand, have experienced an inconsistent run. They began positively with a win over Ireland but stumbled in their next outing, suffering a surprising 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:23 PM IST
Sri Lanka will lock horns with Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 16 in a marquee encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With both teams eyeing a crucial result, the clash is expected to deliver high intensity and drama. 
 
The hosts have enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign, producing dominant performances in their opening two fixtures. Sri Lanka first overcame Ireland with a convincing 29-run win, showcasing a balanced effort with both bat and ball. They then stamped their authority emphatically against Oman, cruising to a massive 105-run victory. Their batting unit has fired collectively, while the bowlers have maintained discipline and control, making them one of the in-form sides of the tournament so far.
 
Australia, on the other hand, have experienced an inconsistent run. They began positively with a win over Ireland but stumbled in their next outing, suffering a surprising 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe after failing to chase down 170. That setback has put them under pressure heading into this contest.
 
With Super 8 qualification at stake, the stakes are high. Sri Lanka will look to capitalize on home conditions and seal progression, while the former champions must respond strongly to keep their tournament hopes alive. 
 
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Pallekele stadium pitch report
 
The Australia vs Sri Lanka clash will mark the second T20 World Cup 2026 game at this venue. Earlier, the hosts faced Oman here in a run-filled contest, piling up 225 runs in their allotted 20 overs under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership. Considering that performance, similar pitch conditions are expected for the upcoming match.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 AUS vs SL: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International cricket Stadium, Pallekele
 
This will be the fifth time Australia and Sri Lanka take on each other in a T20I at the Pallekele International Stadium. Sri Lanka have won the three of the 4 encounters while Australia has one win to their name as well.
 
Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International cricket Stadium, Pallekele
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International cricket Stadium, Pallekele was Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Oman. SL won the encounter on the day by 105 runs.
 
Pallekele Stadium key T20I stats 
Pallekele stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 31
Matches won batting first 16
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st Innings Score 168
Average 2nd Innings Score 145
Highest Total Recorded 263/3 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 88/10 (16 Ovs) – NZ vs SL
Highest Score Chased 178/2 (18.4 Ovs) – PAK vs BAN
Lowest Score Defended 133/10 (16.2 Ovs) – SL vs ENG
 
Topics :Australia cricket teamICC T20 World CupSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

