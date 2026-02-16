T20 World Cup 2026: Smith replaces Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad

Australia added Steve Smith to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, bringing the right-hander into the official 15-member group hours before a crucial Group B clash against Sri Lanka.

Smith replaces fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out earlier this month as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury. Australia had not named an immediate replacement at the time, leaving the squad with 14 players until Smith’s inclusion was approved ahead of the must-win contest.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers The move comes with Australia placed third in the Group B points table following their shock 23-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

Smith activated as injury cover Smith has been with the squad in Sri Lanka for the last few days and trained with the team in Kandy on Sunday evening. He had initially arrived as cover for captain Mitch Marsh, who missed Australia’s first two matches after suffering a testicular injury. Marsh returned to training on Sunday and appeared to move freely during running and fielding drills as he eyes a comeback against co-hosts Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Stadium on February 16. The Australian skipper also batted for around 45 minutes and hit several big shots during his session, including one that struck a quarter of the way up one of the venue’s four light towers.

ICC rules force Australia’s hand Under ICC tournament regulations, any change to a World Cup squad must be submitted and activated a day before a match, with approval required from the Event Technical Committee. That requirement prompted Australia to officially activate Smith in the squad, especially with doubts lingering over Marsh and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. “ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated on the day prior to a match,” selector Tony Dodemaide said. “With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required.”

Stoinis fit but under watch Stoinis was declared fit after receiving a blow to his left hand in Australia’s previous match. However, he briefly paused his net session to have strapping applied to the affected area. The all-rounder had been Australia’s standout bowler in the loss to Zimbabwe, taking the opening wicket before leaving the field in his third over after being struck by the ball in his follow-through. Marsh return may reshape batting order With Marsh close to a return and Smith now part of the official squad, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is likely to revert to his usual position at No. 3.

Inglis had opened the batting in Marsh’s absence, scoring 37 and eight in Australia’s first two matches. Matthew Renshaw, meanwhile, appears set to retain his place after topping the scoring in the defeat against Zimbabwe with 65 off 44 balls. He also played a key role in Australia’s opening win over Ireland, making 37 in a 61-run partnership with Stoinis. Smith’s inclusion signals future plans Even if Smith does not feature in the playing 11 immediately, his addition suggests Australia are considering him as part of their longer-term T20 plans, including an eye on selection for the 2028 Olympics.

Smith enters the tournament on the back of a strong Big Bash League season, scoring 299 runs at a strike rate of nearly 170 in six matches for Sydney Sixers. His run included a fourth BBL century in the last four seasons. Australia’s qualification scenario Australia are third in Group B after two matches. They have two games remaining, and winning both would give them the best chance of reaching the Super Eight stage. Australia also have the advantage of playing their final group match against Oman after the other teams, meaning they will know exactly what net run rate is required if qualification comes down to points and NRR.