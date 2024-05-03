Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Former Ranji Trophy top-scorer Milind to play T20 World Cup for USA

Former Delhi batter and 2018-19 Ranji Trophy top run-getter Milind Kumar found a place in the United States of America squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

Milind Kumar. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Dallas
The USA, a co-host of the event alongside the West Indies, announced its 15-member squad to be led by Gujarat-born Monank Patel.

Right-handed batter Milind, who scored 1331 runs in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, had before that played seven seasons for Delhi and then migrated to the USA in search of better opportunities.
 

Milind, a Delhi-born cricketer, played for the state, Sikkim and Tripura in the Indian domestic before migrating to the US.

The 33-year-old batter also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

During the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he finished as the highest run-scorer for the season playing for Sikkim before making his cricketing debut in the US in 2021 with The Philadelphians in the Minor Cricket League.

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh has also made it to the side.

The 31-year-old Mumbai-born featured for the Indian team during the 2012 U-19 World Cup, besides playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and state cricket for Tripura.

He made his US cricketing debut in 2021, leading Seattle Thunderbolts in the Minor League Cricket.

Saurabh Nethravalkar, another Mumbai-born pacer, played in the 2010 U19 World Cup, the batch that saw stars like KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Agarwal going on to represent the senior Indian team.
 

However, a couple of renowned Indians and members of the 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning team -- Unmukt Chand (skipper) and Smit Patel (wicketkeeper) -- failed to find a spot in the squad.

Another well-known face in the squad is Corey Anderson, a former New Zealand all-rounder who represented the Black Caps in the 2015 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016.

He moved to the US in 2023 and made his debut with the side last month in a T20I against Canada.

Pakistan-born pacer Ali Khan is also an inclusion in the squad, who was recruited by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

USA will start their campaign against neighbours Canada here on the opening day, having also been clubbed alongside India, Pakistan and Ireland in Group A.

USA squad for T20 World Cup: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor and Shayan Jahangir.

