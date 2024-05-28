Nassau County to Grand Prairie: USA Stadiums hosting T20 World Cup 2024

It is going to be the first time that cricket's mega event, the T20 World Cup, will be played in the United States of America (USA). To ensure it runs smoothly, the world's biggest economy's cricket board spent a lot revamping two existing stadiums and built a new one altogether.

The 16 matches to be played in the USA of the World Cup co-hosted by it and the West Indies will be played at these three venues in New York, Dallas, and Florida.



The first warm-up game at the Grand Prairie between hosts USA and Bangladesh was abandoned due to bad conditions of the Texas Stadium during thunderstorms.



Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Built at the cost of around $30 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York in a beautiful time-lapse video

Seating Capacity

The 34,000-seater stadium has modular grandstands, which were previously used for Formula 1 during the Las Vegas Grand Prix and were made by Populous. No floodlights have been installed in the stadium as all eight matches here will be day games. After the World Cup, the grandstands and the entire seating capacity of the stadium will be torn down, and only the field will remain intact.

Distance from New York

This stadium is just 30 miles east of Manhattan, the place where the US' first-ever cricket club, the St George's Club, played their first-ever recognised game in 1844.

Pitch of the Stadium

The drop-in pitch of the stadium, located at Eisenhower Park, will be grass and has been prepared by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions in Florida. The pitch will be exported from Florida to New York via road over two days using truck containers. The grass pitch will be removed after the eight matches at this venue and will be replaced by artificial turf.

First Match at the Stadium





ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at New York Stadium Date Time (IST) Matches June 3 8 PM SL Vs RSA, 4th Match, Group D June 5 8 PM IND Vs IRE, 8th Match, Group A June 7 8 PM CAN Vs IRE, 13th Match, Group A June 8 8 PM NED Vs RSA, 16th Match, Group D June 9 8 PM IND Vs PAK, 19th Match, Group A June 10 8 PM RSA Vs BAN, 21st Match, Group D June 11 8 PM PAK Vs CAN, 22nd Match, Group A June 12 8 PM USA Vs IND, 25th Match, Group A A test event was held at the stadium on May 27, with friendly community matches played. However, on June 3, it will become the first stadium in the world to directly host a World Cup match without hosting a competitive domestic game of any kind when Sri Lanka takes on South Africa here.

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Unlike the temporary status of the Nassau County Stadium, the Grand Prairie Stadium, also known as the AirHogs Stadium or Quick Trip Stadium due to its roots in baseball, is a permanent structure. Since 2008, when it first opened, the 7,000-seater stadium was the base of Texas AirHogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

It remained so until 2019 and, in between, also hosted USL League Two soccer team Texas United from 2017 to 2019. However, when AirHogs folded due to a financial crunch, American Cricket Enterprises—the commercial partner of USA Cricket—acquired the lease. With the help of a $20 million investment, the redevelopment began in April 2022. It remained so until 2019 and, in between, also hosted USL League Two soccer team Texas United from 2017 to 2019. However, when AirHogs folded due to a financial crunch, American Cricket Enterprises—the commercial partner of USA Cricket—acquired the lease. With the help of a $20 million investment, the redevelopment began in April 2022.

How the Baseball Stadium Was Redeveloped

To ensure that the stadium looked like an oval cricket field, the upper level behind home plate in the old baseball complex was kept. The stands on the backward square-leg/cover boundary were built. The lower bowl around the ground was rebuilt to fit the dimensions of a cricket ground with an oval shape, though the boundaries towards the structures kept from the original baseball site are slightly smaller.



ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Grand Prairie Stadium Date Time (IST) Matches June 2 6 AM USA Vs CAN, 1st Match, Group A June 4 9 PM NED Vs NEP, 7th Match, Group D June 6 9 PM USA Vs PAK, 11th Match, Group A June 8 6 AM SL Vs BAN, 15th Match, Group D

Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida

It is the oldest, most cricket-like-looking stadium in the United States. Built in 2007 at the cost of $70 million, the mayor of Broward County and Fort Lauderhill, Richard Kaplan, was behind the idea of the stadium. Since then, the stadium has hosted the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), various series between West Indies and other international sides like New Zealand and India.







ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Florida Stadium Date Time (IST) Matches June 12 5 AM SL Vs NEP, 23rd Match, Group D June 14 8 PM USA Vs IRE, 30th Match, Group A June 15 8 PM IND Vs CAN, 33rd Match, Group A June 16 8 PM PAK Vs IRE, 36th Match, Group A For the T20 World Cup 2024, the ground has undergone an $8.4 million renovation. According to the ICC, resodding was completed in February, with the cricket block expanded to six pitches, completed in-house with assistance from council maintenance. The practice facilities were also upgraded, as well as grandstand upgrades to cater for the anticipated crowds.

