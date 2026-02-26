How will the WI vs SA match result affect India's semi-final chances?

Before India take on Zimbabwe in a must-win game for semi-final qualification, West Indies will face South Africa in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match on Thursday. While India need to win their remaining two matches to secure a semi-final spot from Group 1, they must also keep an eye on other fixtures due to their inferior net run rate.

In that context, the West Indies vs South Africa clash takes centre stage for teams and fans alike.

West Indies, with a net run rate of 5.35 after a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe, pose a significant concern for India, whose net run rate stands at -3.80 following their defeat to South Africa.

If South Africa win their remaining two matches and India also win both of theirs, the two sides will advance to the semi-finals from Group 1. For a straightforward qualification equation, India would prefer South Africa to win both their remaining matches, including Thursday’s fixture. But what are the other scenarios for semi-final qualification? Business Standard looks at the possible outcomes and how the result of the West Indies vs South Africa match could shape India’s chances. Scenario 1: India win both matches (Most straightforward path) This is the clearest route. India must beat Zimbabwe and West Indies.

South Africa must also win their remaining matches. What happens then?

South Africa are likely to finish top of the group.

India would qualify in second place.

Other results would not significantly affect India’s qualification. In short: Win both games and India are almost certain to go through. ALSO READ: India's off-spin weakness in focus today; Zimbabwe ready with plan Win both games and India are almost certain to go through. Scenario 2: South Africa lose both matches India’s path becomes even smoother if South Africa stumble. India win both their matches.

South Africa lose their next two games. What happens then? India and West Indies would progress from the group.

Net run rate (NRR) is less likely to become decisive. In this case, India’s qualification becomes much clearer and less dependent on mathematical calculations.

Scenario 3: Can India still top the group? Yes, but it is complicated. For India to finish first: India must win both matches.

West Indies must defeat South Africa. What could follow? The group could end in a two-way or three-way tie.

Net run rate may decide the final standings. The challenge: West Indies (+5.350) and South Africa (+3.800) currently have strong net run rates, making this scenario difficult to achieve. Possible, but highly dependent on multiple results. Scenario 4: Scheduling advantage for India India’s final Super Eight match is against West Indies — and it will be played after the South Africa vs Zimbabwe game.