How will the WI vs SA match result affect India's semi-final chances?

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:25 PM IST
Before India take on Zimbabwe in a must-win game for semi-final qualification, West Indies will face South Africa in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match on Thursday. While India need to win their remaining two matches to secure a semi-final spot from Group 1, they must also keep an eye on other fixtures due to their inferior net run rate.
In that context, the West Indies vs South Africa clash takes centre stage for teams and fans alike.
West Indies, with a net run rate of 5.35 after a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe, pose a significant concern for India, whose net run rate stands at -3.80 following their defeat to South Africa.
If South Africa win their remaining two matches and India also win both of theirs, the two sides will advance to the semi-finals from Group 1.
For a straightforward qualification equation, India would prefer South Africa to win both their remaining matches, including Thursday’s fixture.
But what are the other scenarios for semi-final qualification? Business Standard looks at the possible outcomes and how the result of the West Indies vs South Africa match could shape India’s chances.
Scenario 1: India win both matches (Most straightforward path)
This is the clearest route.
India must beat Zimbabwe and West Indies.
South Africa must also win their remaining matches.
What happens then?
South Africa are likely to finish top of the group.
India would qualify in second place.
Other results would not significantly affect India’s qualification.
In short: Win both games and India are almost certain to go through.