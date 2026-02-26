T20 WC 2026: Are changes coming in India's XI? Batting coach says yes

India’s Super Eights campaign has little room left for error. A defeat to South Africa has not only stalled momentum but also left net run rate in poor shape, making the Zimbabwe fixture a must-win encounter.

While external scrutiny has intensified around the batting unit, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak made it clear on the eve of the game that the dressing room is not in crisis mode.

“We have lost only one match”

The debate over whether India’s batters have been “exposed” gathered pace after the South Africa loss, especially with early wickets becoming a pattern. However, Kotak rejected the suggestion that the team is under structural pressure.

“We have only lost one match, and that match went well for them. Obviously we didn’t bat that well,” he said, urging perspective. India have lost wickets in the first over in three matches, a trend that has tightened innings before they could settle. With two left-handed openers and another left-hander at No. 3, questions have emerged over whether opposition sides are exploiting match-ups — particularly with off-spin. Yet Kotak cautioned against reading too much into short-term results. Backing Abhishek, avoiding overthinking Abhishek Sharma’s lean run has drawn attention, but the management are wary of isolating individuals.

“In the three innings he got out. His health was a bit bad. Then he didn’t have that much momentum,” Kotak explained, adding that the batter “looked good” in the previous game despite not converting his start. He stressed that over-focusing on one player could create unnecessary pressure. “When he was hitting 80, 90, 100 off 40–50 balls, nobody was discussing that. Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind. Once he starts hitting again, you will see the same Abhishek. He is not far.” India are currently playing with six batters and two all-rounders, a structure the think tank believes provides balance. “If we focus so much on one person, that person will obviously be under pressure,” Kotak said.

Are changes coming? While dismissing panic, Kotak acknowledged that selection conversations are active. “There can be changes, yes,” he admitted when asked about possible alterations involving Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. Zimbabwe’s likely use of off-spin and India’s left-heavy top order have shaped those discussions. “There are two lefty openings, No. 3 is left-handed and opposition’s bowling off-spin. Obviously any team would think,” Kotak said. However, he stopped short of signalling a confirmed change. “We never decide the team too early. It is not fair to start telling your planning so in advance.” Is it Samson’s moment?