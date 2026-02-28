Associate Sponsors

ICC deploys contingency plans amid Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia

ICC activates contingency plans during the T20 World Cup 2026 to ensure safe travel and logistics for players, officials and fans amid tensions in the Middle East.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ICC T20 World Cup trophy
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) activated contingency measures to safeguard players, officials and support staff amid escalating tensions in West Asia, even as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues in India and Sri Lanka without disruption.
 
The global body said the situation has no direct impact on the tournament schedule. However, it acknowledged that many stakeholders connected to the event rely on Gulf transit hubs — particularly Dubai International Airport (DXB) — for onward journeys after completing their assignments.
 
Alternative travel routes identified
 
In a media release on Sunday, the ICC said its travel and logistics teams have been mobilised to ensure safe and timely departures for all personnel once their commitments conclude. The governing body is working with major international airlines to secure alternative routing options through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs, should the need arise.
 
An ICC spokesperson said the safety and well-being of everyone associated with the tournament remains its highest priority. The official added that travel, logistics and security teams are working round the clock to minimise disruption and facilitate smooth transit arrangements.
 
The ICC also advised fans who have travelled, or are planning to travel for the tournament, to closely follow official advisories and assess all factors before undertaking further international journeys.
 
Dedicated support desk activated
 
Security consultants engaged by the ICC are in contact with relevant authorities and will provide real-time updates as the geopolitical situation develops. A dedicated Travel Support Desk has also been set up to assist teams, match officials, broadcast crews and event staff.
 
The ICC reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring the smooth and secure completion of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will continue to monitor developments closely, issuing updates when required.
Topics :ICC T20 World CupIsrael Iran ConflictCricket News

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

