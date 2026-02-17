ICC T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: SA, NZ qualify for Super 8

The group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are heading towards their end, with South Africa and new Zealand clinching their Super 8 berths from Group D on the day. With The Proteas already booking their berth earlier with a win against the Kiwis, it was the Black Caps that got a comfortable 8-wicket win against Canada to book their spot in their final group game today.

Afghanistan, who were hoping for a miracle from Canada on the day, have eventually been knocked out of the tournament with only 2 points from 3 games so far, making their final group game against Canada a dead rubber now.