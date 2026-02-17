Associate Sponsors

ICC T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: SA, NZ qualify for Super 8

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
The group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are heading towards their end, with South Africa and new Zealand clinching their Super 8 berths from Group D on the day. With The Proteas already booking their berth earlier with a win against the Kiwis, it was the Black Caps that got a comfortable 8-wicket win against Canada to book their spot in their final group game today.
 
Afghanistan, who were hoping for a miracle from Canada on the day, have eventually been knocked out of the tournament with only 2 points from 3 games so far, making their final group game against Canada a dead rubber now.
 
Canada, did show some spirit against the Kiwis today but eventually were knocked out with 0 wins in 3 games so far.   
Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RSA (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.477
2 NZ (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 1.227
3 AFG (E) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.215
4 UAE (E) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.797
5 CAN (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.865
  Team qualified for Super from Group D: 
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  New Zealand Super 8 schedule 
Match No. Opponent Date Venue Time (GMT)
41 TBC (Y3) Feb 21, 2026 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 13:30 GMT
46 Sri Lanka Feb 25, 2026 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 13:30 GMT
49 England Feb 27, 2026 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 13:30 GMT
  South Africa Super 8 schedule 
Match No. Opponent Date Venue Time (GMT)
43 India Feb 22, 2026 Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium 13:30 GMT
47 West Indies Feb 26, 2026 Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium 09:30 GMT
51 TBC (X2) Mar 1, 2026 Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium 09:30 GM
 
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

