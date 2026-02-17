ICC T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: SA, NZ qualify for Super 8
Afghanistan, who were hoping for a miracle from Canada on the day, have eventually been knocked out of the tournament with only 2 points from 3 games so far.
|T20 World Cup Group D points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RSA (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.477
|2
|NZ (Q)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.227
|3
|AFG (E)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.215
|4
|UAE (E)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.797
|5
|CAN (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.865
|New Zealand Super 8 schedule
|Match No.
|Opponent
|Date
|Venue
|Time (GMT)
|41
|TBC (Y3)
|Feb 21, 2026
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|13:30 GMT
|46
|Sri Lanka
|Feb 25, 2026
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|13:30 GMT
|49
|England
|Feb 27, 2026
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|13:30 GMT
|South Africa – Super 8 Schedule
|Match No.
|Opponent
|Date
|Venue
|Time (GMT)
|43
|India
|Feb 22, 2026
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|13:30 GMT
|47
|West Indies
|Feb 26, 2026
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|09:30 GMT
|51
|TBC (X2)
|Mar 1, 2026
|Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
|09:30 GM
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:38 PM IST