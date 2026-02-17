Ireland vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Check IRE vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup sees Ireland cricket team take on Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in a high-stakes encounter. A win for Zimbabwe would confirm their progression to the Super 8s, while Ireland must triumph to stay in contention for the next stage.

Ireland come into the fixture buoyed by a dominant 96-run victory over Oman national cricket team, highlighted by a masterful 94 from Lorcan Tucker and impressive performances from bowlers Joshua Little and Matthew Humphreys. With regular captain Paul Stirling sidelined due to injury, Tucker will continue leading the side, and Sam Topping has been added as cover. Key batsmen Harry Tector and all-rounder Mark Adair will need to provide stability as Ireland seek a crucial win.

Zimbabwe arrive on the back of a stunning win over Australia national cricket team, with standout contributions from Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani giving them confidence ahead of this must-win clash. Veteran wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Ben Curran taking his place. Led by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe's experienced and balanced line-up will aim to continue their aggressive approach while maintaining disciplined bowling against an improving Irish side.