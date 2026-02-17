Ireland vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?
A win for Zimbabwe would confirm their progression to the Super 8s, while Ireland must triumph to stay in contention for the next stage.
Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup sees Ireland cricket team take on Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in a high-stakes encounter. A win for Zimbabwe would confirm their progression to the Super 8s, while Ireland must triumph to stay in contention for the next stage. Check IRE vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
Ireland come into the fixture buoyed by a dominant 96-run victory over Oman national cricket team, highlighted by a masterful 94 from Lorcan Tucker and impressive performances from bowlers Joshua Little and Matthew Humphreys. With regular captain Paul Stirling sidelined due to injury, Tucker will continue leading the side, and Sam Topping has been added as cover. Key batsmen Harry Tector and all-rounder Mark Adair will need to provide stability as Ireland seek a crucial win.
Zimbabwe arrive on the back of a stunning win over Australia national cricket team, with standout contributions from Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani giving them confidence ahead of this must-win clash. Veteran wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Ben Curran taking his place. Led by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s experienced and balanced line-up will aim to continue their aggressive approach while maintaining disciplined bowling against an improving Irish side.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
