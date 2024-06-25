Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semis qualification: Scenarios for AUS, AFG, BAN

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semis qualification: Scenarios for AUS, AFG, BAN

With India occupying the top spot on the way to the semifinals, the other three teams can qualify as the second side from Group 1 since Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh have two points each.

Can Afghanistan qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?
Can Afghanistan qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?
The result of low-scoring thriller will decide the fourth semifinalist of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday morning (June 25). The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match is underway at St Vincent.

Let's check the scenarios of all the remaining three sides:

Afghanistan scenario for semifinal berth

Rashid Khan's men must beat Bangladesh in their last Super Eights match to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals, following India's 24-run win over Australia.

The equation is simple for Rashid Khan's Afghanistan, which has a negative net run rate of -0.650. Afghanistan will topple Australia from second place in Group 1 points table if they beat Bangla Tigers and advance to the final four, irrespective of their NRR, as they will end up with four points.


Washout to help Afghanistan's cause

Even a no-result finish in the contest in St Vincent would see Afghanistan qualifying for the semifinals, as they would get one point, taking their tally to three.

Bangladesh's qualification scenario for semifinal

Bangladesh, who lost both their matches in the Super Eights stage, hold the fate of former champions Australia in their hands.

A win by 62 or more runs for Bangladesh, batting first, or getting over the line quickly – the number of overs required would be determined by the target Afghanistan sets – would propel the Najmul Hosain Shanto-led side into the semifinals.

Australia's Semifinal qualification scenario

But a victory for Bangladesh by any lesser margin would see Australia, who have a NRR of -0.331, make it to the last four as Afghanistan would not be able to improve their NRR sufficiently.

Earlier, Afghanistan had augmented their chances of making their first-ever World Cup semifinal when they defeated the mighty Australians on Saturday.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 points table
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
India (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 2.017
Australia 3 1 2 0 2 -0.331
Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 -0.65
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -2.489

