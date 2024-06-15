Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs CAN: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

IND vs CAN: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The IND vs CAN match will begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST). There is a forecast of thunderstorms starting at 5:30 PM IST. Check Florida's hourly forecast here

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
After the wash-out in the USA vs Ireland match, the focus has shifted to Lauderhill in Florida again where the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will host the India vs Canada match on Saturday, June 15. 

Like the last game in Florida, this too might be affected by rain as there are showers expected during game time.  But hopes are raised after no rain in the morning yesterday. However, poor ground conditions might see delay.

What is the Lauderhill, Florida weather forecast according to AccuWeather?

The match between India and Canada is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time which would be 8 pm IST. According to AccuWeather, there is a forecast of showers at around noon Local time which would be 9:30 pm IST. 

However, that might be a passing shower and could coincide with the innings break. But predicting anything here could be dangerous as, without even a single drop of rain during the USA vs Ireland game, the entire match was washed out. 

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 weather update for Florida accoding to AccuWeather. Photo: Screengrab

What is the Lauderhill, Florida weather forecast for the IND vs CAN game according to The Weather Channel?

According to The Weather Channel, the Central Broward Park County region in Lauderhill, Florida is expected to have rainfall throughout the morning and it might continue in the afternoon as well. 

Thus, expecting a game here will be too much to ask from a ground which hardly has the world-class facilities needed to dry out the rainwater accumulated in it. 

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 weather update for Florida accoding to The Weather Channel. Photo: Screengrab

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

