After the wash-out in the USA vs Ireland match, the focus has shifted to Lauderhill in Florida again where the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will host the India vs Canada match on Saturday, June 15.

Like the last game in Florida, this too might be affected by rain as there are showers expected during game time. But hopes are raised after no rain in the morning yesterday. However, poor ground conditions might see delay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Lauderhill, Florida weather forecast according to AccuWeather?

The match between India and Canada is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time which would be 8 pm IST. According to AccuWeather, there is a forecast of showers at around noon Local time which would be 9:30 pm IST.