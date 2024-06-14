All eyes of Pakistani fans will be on USA vs Ireland, when the two teams lock horns in a much-anticipated Group A clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on June 14 (Friday).

While a win for Ireland will throw an opportunity for Pakistan to remain in the race for Super 8 round, the hosts USA will be aiming for a yet another impressive show and seal a Super 8 spot from Group A. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, inclement weather condition has been taking the centre stage before USA vs Ireland match today.

It has been raining quite consistently in Florida with flash flood warning issued by the authorities.

Though, there is good news for the Pakistani fans as a day before the match, Lauderhill, which is almost three hours away from Florida doesn't receive any rainfall during the day, with a light drizzle in the evening and night.

If the match between USA and Ireland washed out, the hosts will qualify for the Super 8, knocking Pakistan out.

The USA vs IRE match will begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST i.e. 7:30 PM Pakistan time)

As Pakistani fans hoping a full game and Ireland emerging victorious, lets take a look of Lauderhill-Florida hourly rain and weather forecast today (June 14):

Lauderhill hourly weather forecast according to Accuweather:

According the Accuweather.com, there is a forecast of thunderstorm at 7 AM local time, i.e. 4:30 PM IST and 4 PM Pakistan time. The weather is expected to clear by 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST i.e. 5 PM Pakistan time).

There is 34-49 per cent chance of rainfall from 8 to 11:30 AM local time (5:30 PM IST i.e. 5 PM Pakistan time to 9 PM IST i.e. 8:30 PM Pakistan time)

However, thunderstorms are predicted to return at noon local time (9:30 PM IST i.e. 9 PM Pakistan time)





Lauderhill hourly weather forecast according to The Weather Channel:

According to the forecast of The Weather Channel, there is 54 per cent chance of rainfall at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST, i.e. 7 PM Pakistan time)