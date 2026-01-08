IND vs NZ T20s: Tilak's injury clouds India's plans ahead of T20 World Cup

India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery after reporting acute groin pain and is set to miss the upcoming five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, beginning January 21 in Nagpur. The 23-year-old is also in serious doubt for the first couple of matches of next month’s T20 World Cup

Varma was rushed to hospital in Rajkot, where he is currently with the Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship, after complaining of sudden and intense pain. Medical scans later confirmed that he was suffering from testicular torsion, a condition that requires immediate surgical intervention.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said told news agency Press Trust of India, Varma was taken to Gokul Hospital in Rajkot, where doctors diagnosed him with testicular torsion and advised urgent surgery. The official added that the India batter underwent a successful procedure and is currently recovering.

According to the BCCI, the medical team sought further opinion from specialists, who concurred with the diagnosis and treatment plan. While Varma is said to be doing well post-surgery, his return-to-play timeline will be decided after discussions with the medical panel. It is reliably learnt that Varma will not be available for the New Zealand T20 International series, dealing a blow to India’s middle-order plans ahead of a packed international calendar. What is testicular torsion? Testicular torsion is a medical emergency in which the spermatic cord, responsible for supplying blood to the testicle, twists and cuts off blood flow. The condition typically causes sudden and severe pain, swelling, nausea, and vomiting, and requires prompt surgical treatment to prevent long-term complications.