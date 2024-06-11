Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs PAK: Akmal apologises for inappropriate comments against Arshdeep

In a viral video, Akmal was seen making fun of Arshdeep's Sikh religion, prompting a furious response from ace Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan.

Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India Lahore
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
A day after being called out for making disrespectful comments against India pacer Arshdeep Singh, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal apologised for his "inappropriate" remarks while analysing the recent T20 World Cup clash between the two sides in New York.

In a viral video, Akmal was seen making fun of Arshdeep's Sikh religion, prompting a furious response from ace Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan.
 

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologise to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on X, tagging Harbhajan.

 

 

 

Akmal's remarks came during the tense penultimate over of the clash, when Pakistan needed 17 runs in the last over in their chase of 120.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep performed the task to perfection, sealing a six-run win over the arch-rivals. Akmal, while analysing the match on ARY News, made the controversial comments on Arshdeep before he came in to bowl.
 

"Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)," he said.

In the video reposted by Harbhajan, Akmal was also seen laughing with other panellists on the show. The Indian off-spinner lashed out at Akmal.

"...You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock. Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude."

The win at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York put India at the top of Group A with four points from two wins.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

