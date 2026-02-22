IND vs SA: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India in T20 World Cups
With those breakthroughs, Bumrah's tally in the tournament climbed to 33 wickets, placing him at the top of India's all-time list in the competition.
|Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups
|Rank
|Bowler
|Wickets
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|33
|2
|R Ashwin
|32
|3
|Arshdeep Singh
|32
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|29
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 8:56 PM IST