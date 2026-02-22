IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?
South Africa have been just as clinical as the hosts in Group D, also winning all four of their matches and ending with a net run rate of 1.943.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The India national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in Match 43 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Check IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
India head into the contest with strong momentum after a flawless group-stage campaign. Topping Group A, they secured four wins from four matches and finished with an impressive net run rate of 2.500. Their campaign began with a 29-run victory over the USA, followed by a commanding 93-run win against Namibia. A comprehensive 61-run triumph over Pakistan further underlined their dominance, while a controlled 17-run win against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad confirmed their place at the top of the standings.
South Africa have been just as clinical in Group D, also winning all four of their matches and ending with a net run rate of 1.943. They opened with a convincing 57-run win over Canada before edging Afghanistan in a thrilling double Super Over encounter. Comfortable success against New Zealand and a dominant performance against the UAE rounded off a confident group-stage showing.
Also Read
With both sides unbeaten so far, the Super Eights clash promises to be a high-quality contest between two in-form teams.
India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 6:14 PM IST