IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

South Africa have been just as clinical as the hosts in Group D, also winning all four of their matches and ending with a net run rate of 1.943.

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in Match 43 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.  Check IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Markram:  We gonna bat first, really a good wicket and lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch and it's a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here, this is black soil pitch. We have made 4 changes from the previous game. Kesh, Lungi and Marco come back in.  Surya: I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character. It’s a full house tonight, hopefully, and we’ve got a good game for them. It’s the business end now, so you’ve got to bring your A-game. We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time. We’ll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change. We’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game.

  India head into the contest with strong momentum after a flawless group-stage campaign. Topping Group A, they secured four wins from four matches and finished with an impressive net run rate of 2.500. Their campaign began with a 29-run victory over the USA, followed by a commanding 93-run win against Namibia. A comprehensive 61-run triumph over Pakistan further underlined their dominance, while a controlled 17-run win against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad confirmed their place at the top of the standings.
 
 
South Africa have been just as clinical in Group D, also winning all four of their matches and ending with a net run rate of 1.943. They opened with a convincing 57-run win over Canada before edging Afghanistan in a thrilling double Super Over encounter. Comfortable success against New Zealand and a dominant performance against the UAE rounded off a confident group-stage showing.

With both sides unbeaten so far, the Super Eights clash promises to be a high-quality contest between two in-form teams. 
 
India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

Topics : India vs South Africa Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

