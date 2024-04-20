SRH to South Africa: Highest powerplay scores in IPL, T20 cricket history

The onslaught from Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters -- Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head -- continued to enthral the IPL fans in the 17th edition. The opening combo of Abhishek and Head created history in the Indian Premier League as SRH scored the highest powerplay score without losing the wicket.





Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History Team Powerplay Score Opposition Year Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 Delhi Capitals 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 Royal Challenger Bangalore 2017 Chennai Super Kings 100/2 Punjab Kings 2014 Chennai Super Kings 90/0 Mumbai Indians 2015 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 87/2 Rajasthan Royals 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders 86/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2024 Punjab Kings 86/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 Rajasthan Royals 85/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 Mumbai Indians 84/0 Delhi Capitals 2018 Deccan Chargers 84/1 Delhi Capitals 2009 Punjab Kings 83/1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/1 Mumbai Indians 2021 Mumbai Indians 82/1 Punjab Kings 2017 Delhi Capitals 81/0 Punjab Kings 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/1 Mumbai Indians 2024 Rajasthan Royals 81/1 Chennai Super Kings 2021 Lucknow Super Giants 80/1 Chennai Super Kings 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/0 Kolkata Knight Riders 2017 Hyderabad's score of 125-0 in six overs has now eclipsed the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history, including international matches.

Highest PowerPlay score in history of T20 cricket Team Powerplay Score Against Year Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 Delhi Capitals 2024 Nottinghamshire 106/0 Durham 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2017 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 105/0 Barbados Tridents 2017 South Africa 102/0 West Indies 2023 Earlier, Nottinghamshire's 106-0 against Durham in 2017 was the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket history while KKR's 105-0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2017 was the highest powerplay score.

Such was the ferocity of Abhishek and Head during the DC vs SRH match that Hyderabad reached the fifty-run mark in just 15 balls.

The hard-hitting Aussie batter - Travis Head - didn't stop there and went on to reach the 50-run mark in just 16 balls, equalling the record of fastest fifty in IPL 2024. Earlier, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest fifty when he reached the half-century in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians.



























