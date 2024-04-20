SRH to South Africa: Highest powerplay scores in IPL, T20 cricket history

The onslaught from Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters -- Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head -- continued to enthral the IPL fans in the 17th edition. The opening combo of Abhishek and Head created history in the Indian Premier League as SRH scored the highest powerplay score without losing the wicket.
Hyderabad's score of 125-0 in six overs has now eclipsed the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history, including international matches.
Earlier, Nottinghamshire's 106-0 against Durham in 2017 was the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket history while KKR's 105-0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2017 was the highest powerplay score.
Such was the ferocity of Abhishek and Head during the DC vs SRH match that Hyderabad reached the fifty-run mark in just 15 balls.
The hard-hitting Aussie batter - Travis Head - didn't stop there and went on to reach the 50-run mark in just 16 balls, equalling the record of fastest fifty in IPL 2024. Earlier, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest fifty when he reached the half-century in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians.