IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Sikandar: We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out. Surya: Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep.