IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

With their campaign hanging in the balance, India will be eager to respond with a strong performance tonight in Chennai.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
India (IND) are set to take on the Zimbabwe (ZIM) national cricket team in Match 48 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight (Group A) tonight at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.  Check IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
The Men in Blue endured a heavy 76-run loss in their Super Eight opener against South Africa, a defeat shaped by David Miller’s commanding half-century and Marco Jansen’s four-wicket haul, which left India struggling with both bat and ball. With their campaign hanging in the balance, India will be eager to respond with a strong performance.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Sikandar: We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out.  Surya: Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep.

 
Zimbabwe also had a tough start, suffering a 107-run defeat to West Indies. Once seen as one of the tournament’s surprise packages due to earlier impressive performances, the team now faces a stiff challenge against the host nation. 
  India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

