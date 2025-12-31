India to England: Squads of all 20 teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now under way as the tournament is set to commence on February 7, 2026, and will run till March 8, which means we are only 38 days away from the official start. Keeping the deadline in mind, teams have already started announcing their squads for the event.

The defending champions, India, were the first to announce their squad, followed by Oman and Afghanistan. England and co-hosts Sri Lanka have announced their preliminary squads and are expected to soon finalise the final 15. The other 15 teams are also likely to announce their squads in the coming week or two.

ALSO READ: Root to Kohli: Check the full list of top run scorers in ODIs in 2025 The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature twenty teams competing in four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s, while the top four teams from that stage will qualify for the semi-finals. But before that let's take a look at all the squads announced for the marquee event so far. Full squads of all ICC T20 World Cup 2026 participating teams: Group A India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA: TBA Namibia: TBA Netherlands: TBA Pakistan: TBA Group B Australia: TBA Sri Lanka [preliminary squad]: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew Zimbabwe: TBA Ireland: TBA Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

Group C England [provisional squad]: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood West Indies: TBA Bangladesh: TBA Italy: TBA Nepal: TBA Group D South Africa: TBA New Zealand: TBA Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.