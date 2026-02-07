India vs USA live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match today?

Check IND vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup here An exciting evening of 20-over cricket is set to unfold at Mumbai's legendary Wankhede Stadium as India (IND) takes on the United States of America (USA) in Match No. 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tonight.

India, in exceptional form, are carrying a strong sense of pride and confidence into the tournament. As the defending champions and playing on home soil, they could not ask for a better setting to start their campaign. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the team is ready to deliver a powerful performance at the Wankhede.

USA skipper Monank Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mumbai. Both skippers after the toss: Monank: We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface. High-scoring ground, so we will look to hunt it down. World Cup is one of the biggest stages for us. Lot of expectations from the US so we will look to do well. We played a couple of warmup games at the DY patil and we had a good run there. We have 6 batters, 2 all rounders and 3 bowlers. SKY: We were looking to bat first. Wicket looks good, there is wind around so we don't expect dew. It's alive even before the game starts and I am sure it is going to be even better. We have Washi missing out, Sanju missing out. Unfortunately Bumrah is not well so Siraj is playing. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats On the other hand, the United States of America may not have had a fairytale run recently, but they have shown their ability to shock the big teams, as evidenced by their victory over Pakistan in 2024. In their debut T20 World Cup appearance, they made it to the Super 8s, leaving many in awe of their team spirit. Led by Monank Patel, the USA will be eager to showcase an aggressive and positive brand of cricket to kick off their campaign this Saturday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs USA broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

