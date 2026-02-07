T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

India will kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defense against the United States of America (USA) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with the match set to begin at 7 pm IST. Despite the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India enter the tournament as the top-ranked side and favorites to retain their title. The team has been in excellent form since their 2024 triumph, winning nine series, including a dominant Asia Cup campaign. With Suryakumar Yadav finding form again, the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, coupled with a strong middle order featuring Tilak Varma and finishers like Rinku Singh, gives India a formidable batting lineup. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube add depth, while Jasprit Bumrah leads a pace attack that includes Arshdeep Singh and the promising Harshit Rana.

USA enters as the underdog but with growing confidence after a surprise run to the Super Eight stage in the previous World Cup, including a famous win over Pakistan. Their squad, featuring players with experience at Wankhede, could use the local conditions to their advantage. Captain Monank Patel has been in good form, and the USA's bowling attack, led by Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh, will be key in containing India's powerful batting lineup. With short boundaries and flat conditions, USA will look to challenge India and could pull off an upset if they gain early momentum.

Although the pitch has become slightly less conducive to high scores in recent years, first innings totals have typically ranged between 175-190 runs, with a fast outfield further boosting the batting side’s chances.

T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs USA: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND and USA will play their first match against each other at the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams having faced each other just once earlier in New York. India came out as the victors on the day back in 2024.

Most recent WPL match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The most recent T20I match played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai was the match between India and England back in February 2025. India emerged as the victors by 150 runs on the night.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key T20I stats Wankhede Stadium key T20I stats Category Statistic Total Matches 13 Matches Won Batting First 6 Matches Won Bowling First 7 Average 1st Innings Score 178 Average 2nd Innings Score 156 Highest Total Recorded 247/9 (20 Overs) by IND vs ENG Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (16.2 Overs) by INDW vs ENGW Highest Score Chased 230/8 (19.4 Overs) by ENG vs RSA Lowest Score Defended 143/6 (20 Overs) by WIW vs NZW

The Wankhede Cricket Stadium pitch is widely regarded as one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in India. It provides ideal conditions for batsmen, with little assistance for bowlers. While spinners find it tough to get any help, pacers can still make an impact if they maintain accuracy in their line and length.