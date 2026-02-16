Associate Sponsors

AUS vs SL Live Streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Sri Lanka will book their place in the Super 8s if they manage to get a win over the Australian side today

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
Sri Lanka are taking on Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter that could shape the group standings. 

The coin flip of the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best last game. Myself, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett come in.  Dasun Shanaka (SL): We're going to bowl first. One of the most important games in the comp. One change - Kusal Perera comes in for Mishara. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

 

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana 

  Check all the live updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Sri Lanka here 
 
So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?
 
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

