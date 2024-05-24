Shastri to Karthik: Full list of commentators for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, May 24, announced the star-studded commentary panel for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, starting June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.





Check IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE The panel would have Dinesh Karthik, who recently retired from all forms of cricket after his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to move past the Eliminator in IPL 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and stalwarts such as Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop form part of a robust panel which will bring ball-to-ball updates from one of the most exciting tournaments in the world.

Adding to the insights on the modern game, the team will be joined by former men's and women's T20 World Cup champions such as Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Lisa Sthalekar.

Former 50-over World Cup winners Ricky Ponting, Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram will also be lending their expert analysis to the upcoming tournament.

Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O'Brien better known as Jomboy will aim to add context to the games for the American audiences.

The other big names in the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin alongside renowned cricketing names in broadcasting such as Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O'Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

ICC will provide extensive coverage of the tournament across the 28 days of action with a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.

Building on the success of the vertical feed at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for the T20 World Cup.

This innovative feature, produced in collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP, will be a first for cricket.