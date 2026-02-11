SA vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

South Africa and Afghanistan are locking horns in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, with both sides eyeing an important group-stage win.

The coin flip of the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Aiden Markram (SA): We would have bowled first as well, quite a bit of moisture, but not a bad thing to bat. Put the runs on the board and apply the pressure. We had a good game against Canada and had a nice workaround. One change for us - we have one change, we're playing the extra spinner in George Linde, he replaces Corbon Bosch. Rashid Khan (AFG): We will bowl first. Fresh wicket and we're looking forward to chase. Against the big teams in the WC, it's a must-win game for us, need to put in the effort, don't worry about the result, but just put your energy on the field. It's a home ground, I have played for GT over the years in the IPL. I think this pitch will get better as the game goes on, that's the reason we're chasing. A couple of areas where we can improve - batting in the powerplay and we missed our lengths in the previous game. One change, Ziaur Rahmjan misses out, Noor Ahmad is in.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.

What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?