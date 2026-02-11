Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / SA vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

SA vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

The Proteas enter the fixture in high spirits after a commanding 57-run win over Canada in their campaign opener

South Africa vs Afghanistan broadcasting details
South Africa vs Afghanistan broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
South Africa and Afghanistan are locking horns in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, with both sides eyeing an important group-stage win.
 

The coin flip of the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Aiden Markram (SA): We would have bowled first as well, quite a bit of moisture, but not a bad thing to bat. Put the runs on the board and apply the pressure. We had a good game against Canada and had a nice workaround. One change for us - we have one change, we're playing the extra spinner in George Linde, he replaces Corbon Bosch.  Rashid Khan (AFG): We will bowl first. Fresh wicket and we're looking forward to chase. Against the big teams in the WC, it's a must-win game for us, need to put in the effort, don't worry about the result, but just put your energy on the field. It's a home ground, I have played for GT over the years in the IPL. I think this pitch will get better as the game goes on, that's the reason we're chasing. A couple of areas where we can improve - batting in the powerplay and we missed our lengths in the previous game. One change, Ziaur Rahmjan misses out, Noor Ahmad is in.  

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

 

Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 

  Check all the live updates of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Group A points table: India, Pakistan, Netherlands rankings

Pakistan vs USA HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: PAK gets 2 wins in 2 matches; beat USA by 32 runs

Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Injury setback for Sri Lanka! Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup

T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs USA preview, toss time, live streaming

Topics :South Africa cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story