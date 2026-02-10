T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs USA preview, toss time, live streaming

In what could be one of the most anticipated matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will take on the USA in a crucial Group B clash today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The last time these two teams met in the T20 World Cup was in 2024, when the USA beat Pakistan and knocked them out of the competition.

Pakistan team news

Pakistan enter the clash under pressure after a nervy win over the Netherlands that exposed their fragile middle order. While the bowling unit did enough, the batting collapse during a modest chase has raised concerns. Babar Azam remains firmly under scrutiny following his return to T20Is, with expectations of a defining innings.

Opener Saim Ayub also needs runs at the top, having contributed more with the ball recently. Captain Salman Ali Agha, promoted up the order, has stressed the need for better pressure management and will be keen to lead by example with the bat. Pakistan are unlikely to make wholesale changes but may tweak roles to stabilise the batting. USA team news The USA will look to sharpen their batting after failing to capitalise on a strong bowling effort against India. The top order, led by captain Monank Patel, struggled in the powerplay and conceded momentum through loose shots, something they will aim to correct.

The bowling unit, spearheaded by Shadley van Schalkwyk, was impressive, though senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar will be eager to bounce back after a quiet opener. Fitness remains a concern for Ali Khan, who limped off against India and is being monitored. Having trained in Sri Lanka, the USA are comfortable with the conditions and motivated by memories of their historic win over Pakistan. Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

USA playing 11 (probable): Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 1

Pakistan won: 0

USA won: 1

No result: 0 Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq USA squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 10. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Pakistan vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.