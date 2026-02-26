SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Associate Sponsors

The top spot in the Group 1 points table of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round will be on the line when West Indies take the field against South Africa

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:54 PM IST
West Indies will take on South Africa in a crucial Group 1 Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with both sides entering the contest after emphatic wins. A victory for South Africa could seal a semifinal berth, while West Indies need a win to keep the group wide open heading into the final round of matches.
 
The Caribbean side will rely on captain Shai Hope and Brandon King to provide stability at the top, with power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell expected to accelerate through the middle overs. All-rounders Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd add depth, while Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie could be crucial if the surface offers turn.
 
South Africa, meanwhile, look settled after a dominant performance against India. With Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller anchoring the batting, and a strong pace trio led by Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas will aim to maintain momentum.  Check all the live updates of the West Indies vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

West Indies vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 26.
 
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

