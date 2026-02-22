T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling it out for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, are all playing their matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.

The second match is taking place today in Pallekele between England and Sri Lanka. England batting first posted 146 for 9 on the board as Sri Lanka will now fancy another successful chase to take the win and top spot at the points table. Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here The first Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday was washed out due to rain, leaving both teams with one point each.

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Points table

ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 PAK 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 NZ 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Full fixtures and results