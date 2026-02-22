T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings
The top two teams of Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals after the end of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 round
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling it out for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, are all playing their matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.
The first Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday was washed out due to rain, leaving both teams with one point each. The second match is taking place today in Pallekele between England and Sri Lanka. England batting first posted 146 for 9 on the board as Sri Lanka will now fancy another successful chase to take the win and top spot at the points table. Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Points table
|ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Won (W)
|Lost (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (Pts)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|PAK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NZ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Full fixtures and results
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Result
|41
|Feb 21, 2026
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|Match abandoned
|42
|Feb 22, 2026
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|3:00 PM
|TBA
|45
|Feb 24, 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|46
|Feb 25, 2026
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|49
|Feb 27, 2026
|England vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|50
|Feb 28, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News Sri Lanka cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team Pakistan cricket team T20 cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST