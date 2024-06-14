Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

In the Super 8 round, India matches will begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Check India's Super 8 full schedule and match timings here

India schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round
India schedule for T20 World Cup 2024: The third and final match of Men In Blues Super 8 round will be against the mighty Australians on June 24 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:38 AM IST
In Group 1 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, India will begin their campaign against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 20. The AFG vs IND match will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

Barbados is the only venue so far in T20 World Cup 2024 which saw a score of over 200 runs. So a big scoring encounter could be up for grabs for the fans.

India's second in the Super 8 round will be against Bangladesh or Netherlands, whoever qualifies for Super 8 from Group D. 

The third and final match of India's Super 8 round will be against the mighty Australians on June 24 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group 1: India (A1), Australia (B2), Afghanistan (C1), Bangladesh or Netherlands (D2)
Group 2: Pakistan or USA (A2), England or Scotland (B1), West Indies (C2), South Africa (D1)

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 India full fixture and venues

India super 8 matches schedule, time and venues
Matches Date Time (IST) Venue
Afghanistan vs India Thursday, June 20 8 PM Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
India vs D2 Saturday, June 22 8 PM Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Australia vs India Monday, June 24 8 PM Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia


T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 India match timings, live streaming and telecast



When will India's Super 8 first match take place in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

India's first match in Super 8 will take place on June 20. 2024.

At what time will India's matches \of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begin in the Super 8 round?

In the Super 8 round, India matches will begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels will live telecast India matches during the Super 8 round?

Star Sports Network will live telecast India matches during the Super 8 round.

How to watch the live streaming of India matches in the Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

Disney+Hotstar will live telecast India's Super 8 matches free for mobile users.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

