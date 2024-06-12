SL to BAN: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Group D teams | T20 World Cup

The Group D of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has been regarded as a group of death given four teams - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands -- could make it to the second round (Super 8).





While the Netherlands started their campaign on a winning note, they stuttered against South Africa, whom they defeated two times in the previous two ICC events.

However, South Africa are at the brink of Super 8 qualification after winning their first three encounters. The Proteas played all their three games at the sluggish Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. They defended a lowest 113-run total to register their third victory in a row.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have put themselves in a precarious situation after losing their first two matches. The story for Bangladesh is no different who missed a great opportunity to beat South Africa in their previous match.

Here are the Super 8 qualification scenarios of teams in Group D of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Teams: South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, Sri Lanka

South Africa Super 8 Qualification scenario



(6 points | 0.603 NRR)





The Proteas picked up the all-important scalp of Sri Lanka to hit the ground running, before taking care of the Netherlands in a close encounter. The brilliance of their bowling attack helped secure another victory in another tight finish against Bangladesh, putting South Africa on the brink of qualification.

Bangladesh Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(2 points | 0.075 NRR)

The Tigers began Group D with a close win over Sri Lanka and moved into second position. They missed a golden opportunity in the thriller against South Africa in New York, but are still in a decent position to qualify. Assuming Sri Lanka fails to catch up, having already lost two, Bangladesh likely only needs to beat main qualification rivals Netherlands in their next match to advance - even just a win over Nepal in their final game might be enough to seal a spot on NRR.

Netherlands' Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(2 points | 0.024 NRR)

At one from two, the Dutch certainly need to beat Bangladesh and then most likely Nepal as well. It will be tricky, but there is certainly still a path to the next round for the Netherlands.

NEPAL (0 points | -0.539 NRR)

Their loss to the Netherlands makes life tough, but Nepal still has three matches up the sleeve, making anything possible. But with the way it appears to be shaking up in Group D, they will probably need to win the lot - an extremely difficult task, considering they will start as the underdog in all of them.

Sri Lanka Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(0 points | -0.777 NRR)