T20 WC 2026: England vs West Indies preview, toss time, live streaming

England will face West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 11 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England head into this match after a thrilling win over Nepal, which went down to the wire, with the final ball deciding the outcome. Despite the narrow victory, England will be determined to regroup and put on a more dominant performance as they aim to outplay West Indies and maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup boycott was a collective decision of players & board: Nazrul On the other hand, West Indies are coming off an impressive win against Scotland. Shimron Hetmyer played a key role with the bat, while Romario Shepherd’s brilliant five-wicket haul stole the spotlight with the ball. The West Indies team will be looking to replicate their all-round performance and extend their unbeaten run in this high-profile contest. Both teams will be eager to showcase their strength and take a significant step forward in the competition, making this an exciting clash in the Group C fixture.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph ALSO READ: Injury setback for Sri Lanka! Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 38

England won: 19 West Indies won: 18 No result: 1 England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11. What will be the venue for the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What time will the toss for the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the England vs West Indies match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.