T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Ireland preview, toss time, live streaming

Australia face Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today, with the Australians winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The side will be without their regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the contest due to injury.

On the other hand, Ireland enters the match with renewed confidence after making significant strides in T20 cricket. Although they lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their previous outing, key performances from Harry Tector (40 runs) and George Dockrell (2 wickets) highlight their potential. Ireland’s resilience, however, will be tested against a much stronger Australia side.

With both teams eager to make a statement, this clash promises to be a fascinating contest. Australia will look to build momentum, while Ireland will aim for a major upset to keep their tournament hopes alive. Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11 : Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 2 Australia won: 2 Ireland won: 0 No result: 0 Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David Ireland squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11. What will be the venue for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo What time will the toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?