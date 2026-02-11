T20 WC: ICC, Coca-Cola join hands to launch initiative for cleaner stadiums

The International Cricket Council (and Coca-Cola India have launched the #MaidaanSaaf initiative during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, aiming to promote responsible waste management and cleaner stadiums. The programme, led by Coca-Cola India’s foundation Anandana, focuses on improving waste segregation, recycling, and on-ground awareness across tournament venues, while encouraging fans to play their part in keeping stadiums clean.

The initiative will be rolled out across five host stadiums in India during over 30 matches, working closely with stadium authorities, housekeeping teams, recyclers, and local partners. Clearly marked waste segregation points, material recovery systems, and fan awareness drives will be introduced to help ensure efficient collection of recyclables and compostable waste. Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation and Greenmyna will support the execution, focusing on practical solutions that can handle large match-day crowds.

A key part of #MaidaanSaaf is recognising the work of “safai saathis”, sanitation and housekeeping staff who manage waste during high-footfall events. The programme aims to provide better segregation infrastructure and structured processes to support their work. Fans will be encouraged to contribute through simple steps such as using designated bins and keeping shared spaces litter-free, helping create a more responsible stadium culture during the tournament.

Sustainable cups and on-ground activations

As part of the campaign, sustainable beverage cups will be introduced at select venues. Designed as collectible merchandise, the cups aim to promote mindful consumption while reducing waste. Organisers say such visible initiatives help reinforce responsible habits among spectators without affecting the overall match-day experience.