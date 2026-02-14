T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings
West Indies sit on top of the table after 2 wins in as many games with England taking the 2nd spot and pushing Scotland into 3rd now.
|T20 World Cup Group C points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.625
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.65
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.95
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.352
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.854
|T20 World Cup Group C matches
|Match No
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Venue
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Status
|25
|Sun, 15 Feb '26
|11:00:00
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal
|West Indies
|Match yet to begin
|29
|Mon, 16 Feb '26
|15:00:00
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|England
|Italy
|Match yet to begin
|33
|Tue, 17 Feb '26
|19:00:00
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal
|Scotland
|Match yet to begin
|37
|Thu, 19 Feb '26
|11:00:00
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Italy
|West Indies
|Match yet to begin
