T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings

West Indies sit on top of the table after 2 wins in as many games with England taking the 2nd spot and pushing Scotland into 3rd now.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification is heating up with another set of matches played on Saturday, as England got a much needed 5-wicket victory against Scotland to get their 2nd win of the tournament in 3 games to remain in contention for the top 2 spots.
 
West Indies sit on top of the table after 2 wins in as many games with England taking the 2nd spot and pushing Scotland into 3rd now. Italy are next with their solitary win against Nepal, who are bottom of the table for now. 
 
T20 World Cup Group C points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 West Indies 2 2 0 0 4 1.625
2 England 3 2 1 0 4 -0.65
3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 2 0.95
4 Italy 2 1 1 0 2 -0.352
5 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 -1.854
   
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group C fixtures   
T20 World Cup Group C matches
Match No Date Time (Local) Venue Team 1 Team 2 Status
25 Sun, 15 Feb '26 11:00:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal West Indies Match yet to begin
29 Mon, 16 Feb '26 15:00:00 Eden Gardens, Kolkata England Italy Match yet to begin
33 Tue, 17 Feb '26 19:00:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal Scotland Match yet to begin
37 Thu, 19 Feb '26 11:00:00 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Italy West Indies Match yet to begin
 
 
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

