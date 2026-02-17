T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will take on Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be a crucial game for both teams, as a win for New Zealand will take them into the Super 8s, while a win for Canada will keep their hopes alive.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand head into their next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash dealing with a few squad adjustments. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has returned home on parental leave and will miss the upcoming group match, forcing the Black Caps to reshuffle their pace options. All-rounder Michael Bracewell has also been ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury, with Cole McConchie added as a travelling reserve.

Despite these setbacks, the side remain competitive after wins earlier in the campaign, although a recent defeat exposed areas for improvement. Mitchell Santner’s balanced squad will rely on experienced batters and disciplined spin to confirm their Super 8 qualification.

Canada team news

Canada continue to embrace their T20 World Cup appearance with a squad built around experienced associate cricketers and emerging talents. Led by a core featuring Navneet Dhaliwal and several multi-format players, the side has shown fighting spirit despite facing stronger opponents.

Canada continue to embrace their T20 World Cup appearance with a squad built around experienced associate cricketers and emerging talents. Led by a core featuring Navneet Dhaliwal and several multi-format players, the side has shown fighting spirit despite facing stronger opponents.

Their batting has produced occasional aggressive bursts, but consistency remains a key challenge, placing extra pressure on the bowling unit to keep games tight. Canada will look to exploit spin-friendly conditions and target early breakthroughs to stay competitive against higher-ranked teams. The tournament represents a major step forward for Canadian cricket as they aim to gain valuable experience on the global stage.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Canada playing 11 (probable): Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh/Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

New Zealand and Canada will play each other for the first time in T20Is in match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 17.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.