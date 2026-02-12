T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Oman preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele today. Sri Lanka, after their win over Ireland, will look to take one step closer to Super 8 qualification against Oman, who will be searching for their first win of the edition.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka head into the clash against Oman with a mixed squad situation after suffering a massive injury blow. Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury, forcing the team to bring in Dushan Hemantha as his replacement.

Earlier, fast bowler Eshan Malinga was also ruled out, with Pramod Madushan drafted into the squad. Despite these setbacks, Sri Lanka gained confidence from their opening win over Ireland, where their spin attack and middle order performed well, and captain Dasun Shanaka expects senior batters to anchor the innings. Oman team news Oman arrive for the match with a relatively new-look squad following major changes after internal restructuring in recent seasons. The team, led by Jatinder Singh, blends experienced names like Aamir Kaleem and Sufyan Mehmood with emerging players such as Vinayak Shukla and Jiten Ramanandi. ALSO READ: IND vs NAM: Injury scare for India as Kishan gets hit on toe during nets Oman, despite their massive loss against Zimbabwe in the campaign opener, will be hopeful of a quick turnaround and present a tough challenge to an injury-hit Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 2

Sri Lanka won: 2

Oman won: 0

No result: 0 Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.