Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs NAM: Injury scare for India as Kishan gets hit on toe during nets

IND vs NAM: Injury scare for India as Kishan gets hit on toe during nets

Ishan Kishan displayed the menacing form he has shown of late in the India nets on Wednesday until being hit by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Ishan And Axar Patel during training ahead of IND vs NAM

Ishan And Axar Patel during training ahead of IND vs NAM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ishan Kishan displayed the menacing form he has shown of late in the India nets on Wednesday until being hit by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Bumrah, bowling full tilt for the second day in a row, was a good sign for India, who missed his services in the T20 World Cup opener against USA. However, the same could not be said about Kishan who limped off the nets after being struck on the foot. Kishan did return to bat in the nets but not for long.

However, Bumrah looks set to return to the playing eleven for the Namibia game, which will serve up as a warm up for him ahead of the Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday.

 

"Bumrah is absolutely fine now. He's doing better. As I said, we still have one more day, so hopefully he'll be back in the team. If he continues to improve, the team management will take a call, and I think he could be back for the second game," said Tilak Varma on the eve of the game.

Bumrah even took part in catching drills after his bowling stint.

Sanju Samson, out of the side due to poor form, could get an opportunity if Abhishek Sharma doesn't recover in time from a stomach infection. Abhishek was hospitalised after his arrival in Delhi but was discharged on Wednesday. 

"We still have one more day before the game, so hopefully we'll decide by tomorrow how he feels and then move forward accordingly," added Tilak.

Sanju was among the batters who had a good hit in the nets. Fit again Washington Sundar bowled and batted, Suryakumar Yadav posed for umpteen selfies with DDCA officials after his session.

The selfies were the order of the evening with Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh too obliging the DDCA officials and their families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Namibia captain Erasmus spoke to eh media ahead of their T20 World Cup match vs India

Namibia captain Erasmus questions lack of night sessions ahead of IND clash

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 draws largest opening-day viewership on JioStar

ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

India Playing 11 vs Namibia: Samson to partner Kishan; Bumrah set to play

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton

Australia vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: All-round Aussies thrash Ireland in Colombo

Rashid Khan and co. suffered their 2nd loss in the T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan witness another heartbreak with double super over loss to SA

Topics : Cricket News Ishan Kishan India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEBangladesh ElectionsUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBharat Bandh India AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today