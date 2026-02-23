Why India dropped vice-captain from playing 11? Ryan ten Doeschate explains

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has defended the team management’s decision to leave out vice-captain Axar Patel from the playing 11, saying the move was driven purely by tactical considerations and not a reflection of the all-rounder’s ability.

The decision became a major talking point after India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The loss has put India’s semifinal qualification in doubt and could derail their bid to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title at home in 2026 — a feat no team has achieved so far.

Axar, who played a key role in India’s previous T20 World Cup final against the same opposition, was replaced by Washington Sundar in a move that surprised many. ‘How difficult is it to leave out a vice-captain?’ ALSO READ: How will result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances? At the post-match press conference, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate faced questions over the decision to leave out vice-captain Axar Patel from the playing 11. The omission was described as a bold call by many cricket experts, given Axar’s stature in the side and his proven record against South Africa, including a crucial role at number five in a previous World Cup final. The decision to back Washington Sundar — who is yet to cement his place as a T20 batter — in a similar role was also raised.

Ten Doeschate, however, rejected the suggestion that the call was a verdict on Axar’s credentials. "I don't think it's as straightforward as that," he said. "Like I alluded to earlier, in our analysis, we thought the biggest threat was going to come from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton and David Miller." He explained that team selection was influenced by the need for specific bowling options in the power play. "When you can only choose one of the two, we thought someone who can bowl in the power play. Axar obviously occasionally bowls in the power play, but we feel we've got Washy to a point where he's found a way of being effective in the power play," he said.

The assistant coach admitted that Sundar did not bowl in the power play in the match, which in hindsight made the move appear as if the team had preferred him solely for middle-overs duties. "He obviously didn't bowl in the power play tonight so it looks like we've purely gone on who's going to bowl through the middle, in which case you would choose Axar. But the strategy was around that," he added. ‘Trying to pick the best 11’ Ten Doeschate stressed that such decisions are part of tournament cricket, where conditions and match-ups dictate combinations.