No spin in Ahmedabad? SA opener de Kock claims ahead of T20 WC clash vs IND

Ahead of South Africa’s Super 8 showdown against the India national cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock offered a clear assessment of the conditions in Ahmedabad during his pre match press conference, and it may not be what many expect.

With India having shown occasional vulnerability against spin in the group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, there has been speculation about whether slow bowlers could once again play a decisive role. But de Kock believes the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium tells a different story.

“It’s About Playing the Conditions”

Addressing the media on the eve of the contest, de Kock dismissed the idea that Ahmedabad will significantly aid spinners.

"I think it's different. That match (India vs Pakistan) was played in Sri Lanka. I think it's very spin-friendly there. So obviously, it's going to help the offies or any sort of spin there. Coming back here to Ahmedabad, there hasn't been any spin. So, I think it's all about playing the conditions. Whether we open up with the spinners or seamers, who knows? But I'm pretty sure the guys who are looking into it will let us know and we'll just deal with it when the time comes." de Kock said.

ALSO READ: BCCI partners with CABI to boost facilities and exposure for blind cricket He emphasized that adaptability, rather than preconceived notions about spin, will dictate team strategy.

Black Soil, But Seamer-Friendly?

Despite Sunday’s fixture being scheduled on a black-soil surface, often associated with turn, de Kock suggested recent evidence points toward assistance for fast bowlers.

"I think it all depends on how the wicket's playing. Obviously if the wicket's not turning, It's obviously easier to play the spin. But yeah, I think Ahmedabad, I think when we felt on these wickets they've been a bit more seamer friendly. The spin has kind of travelled a little bit. So I'm saying that it's all it's all about conditions at the end of the day it's always going to be harder for left-handed batsmen to struggle a bit against a right arm offie if it's spinning so - like I said it's all just on to the conditions, what we deal with." De Kock said.

Statistics from earlier matches in Ahmedabad back his claim, with pacers accounting for the majority of wickets so far in the tournament. In all matches played at the venue, 25 wickets have been taken by pacers meanwhile only 10 have been picked up by the spinners.

De Kock hails Varun Chakravarthy

Even while downplaying the prospect of spin dominance, de Kock was quick to acknowledge India’s premier spinner, Varun Chakravarthy.

"He's a good bowler, a very good bowler at the moment. And obviously he bowled really well against us in the series, like two months ago. Hopefully the guys have, after that series, just had a little bit more time to have a look at him, speak about how they're going to play against him. So hopefully with their plans it comes off and if it doesn't there's a reason why he is the number one T20 spinner in the world. So we'll have to see what we can do." de Kock added.

While spin may not dominate proceedings, South Africa remain wary of individual brilliance.

Familiarity Won’t Decide the Contest

Having already played multiple games in Ahmedabad, South Africa could be seen as holding an advantage. De Kock, however, played that notion down.

I think it does help quite a bit. We've played a day game and a night game, yeah, so kind of understand the conditions. But I'm saying I think it means too much because the Indian teams played here, through IPLs and a lot of them have played their whole career, so I don't think it plays that much of a difference at the end of the day.

In essence, de Kock’s message was simple: spin may have influenced games elsewhere, but in Ahmedabad, seam, and smart adaptation, could be the defining factors in this high-stakes Super 8 encounter.