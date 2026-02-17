Associate Sponsors

Will Australia reach Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland match is washed out?

After suffering a comprehensive defeat against co-hosts Sri Lanka earlier this week, Mitchell Marsh's side no longer controls its qualification fate.

Australia cricket team will be eliminated if IRE vs ZIM gets washed out
Australia cricket team will be eliminated if IRE vs ZIM gets washed out
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 could witness major drama in Kandy, and the decisive moment may come from the skies rather than the cricket field. As Ireland gear up to take on Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, inclement weather conditions at Pallekele Cricket Stadium have placed Australia’s tournament future in serious jeopardy.
 
After suffering a comprehensive defeat against co-hosts Sri Lanka earlier this week, Mitchell Marsh’s side no longer controls its qualification fate. Their hopes of reaching the next round now depend entirely on Zimbabwe losing their remaining matches, a possibility that could disappear if rain intervenes.  Check IRE vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Why a washout could end Australia’s hopes
 
Australia’s situation stems from the current Group B standings and ICC tournament regulations. In the group stage, a match abandoned due to rain results in both teams sharing one point.
 
Current scenario:
 
Zimbabwe sit on 4 points with two wins.
 
Australia have 2 points from three games. 
Group B points table
Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 SL (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 2.462
2 ZIM 2 2 0 0 4 1.984
3 AUS 3 1 2 0 2 0.414
4 IRE 3 1 2 0 2 0.15
5 OMAN (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546
 
 
With only one group match remaining, against Oman, Australia can reach a maximum of 4 points if they win. However, if Zimbabwe’s match against Ireland ends in a No Result, Zimbabwe would move to 5 points, putting them beyond Australia’s reach mathematically.
 
Unlike knockout fixtures, group-stage games do not have reserve days. If a minimum of five overs per side cannot be completed, the match is officially called off and points are split immediately. 
 
Australia Rely on Ireland for Survival
 
For the 2021 champions, progression now hinges entirely on Ireland defeating Zimbabwe. If Ireland win, Zimbabwe would remain on four points, keeping Australia’s qualification hopes alive. In that scenario, Net Run Rate (NRR) could become the deciding factor in the final round of matches.
 
A premature exit would mark Australia’s first group-stage elimination in a T20 World Cup since 2009, a significant setback for one of the tournament heavyweights.
 
Pallekele Weather Update
 
Weather forecasts in Kandy suggest a 60–70% likelihood of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Although the Pallekele venue is equipped with efficient drainage systems, heavy tropical downpours in Sri Lanka’s Central Province can quickly saturate the outfield, making a timely restart difficult.
 
With dark clouds hovering, Australia’s Super 8 aspirations may depend less on cricketing skill and more on whether the rain stays away.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

